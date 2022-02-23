U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

Floor Coatings Market size worth $ 4,165.17 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

Rising construction industry and increasing application of coating in various industries such as commercial, industrial, and residential are some of the factors that will lead to growth in Floor Coatings Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Floor Coatings Market" By Binder Type (Epoxy, Thermoset, Thermoplastic), By End User (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), By Coating Type (One Component (1k), Two Component (2k), Three Component (3k)), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Floor Coatings Market size was valued at USD 2,792.13 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4,165.17 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=26640

Browse in-depth TOC on "Floor Coatings Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Floor Coatings Market Overview

Floor coating has various desirable properties such as anti-static, waterproof, anti-vibration, and anti-skid. They help to protect the concrete surfaces onto which they are applied and are responsible for extending the life of the underlying concrete floors. The rise in the construction industry and increasing use of coatings in commercial, industrial, and residential applications as well as the high investment in building and construction are also expected to be as the major factors leading to the growth of the Floor Coatings Market.

The major factor accountable for the growth of the market is the rise in construction activities. The demand for floor coating from the food industry, rapid urbanization, and industrialization along with the high product demand from residential, commercial, and industrial sectors are projected to create lucrative opportunities. Floor coating is also used to enhance the attractiveness appeal of the floor. They are available in a number of textures, shades, and colors. Metallic pigments, and vinyl color flakes are added to the Floor Coatings Market systems to make Floor Coatings Market surfaces with sparkling colors.

The colorful Floor Coatings Market is looking forward to driving the Floor Coatings Market used in the latest and modern housing projects and renovation of old houses. The aesthetic appeal of the seamless floor is expected to attract buyers towards floor coating in the upcoming years.

Key Developments

  • In January 2018, Pidilite has acquired 70% of their CIPY Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd and expanded in the floor coatings and resin flooring market. They used the technologies of the CIPY so that they can strengthen their position in the market.

  • In March 2018, PPG acquired ProCoatings which is a leading architectural paint and coatings wholesaler located in The Netherlands. This acquisition will provide PPG's business with even greater opportunities to support the customers and strengthen the company's presence in this market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Maris Polymers, Asians Paints PPG, Pvt Ltd., RPM International Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, Inc. AkzoNobel N.V., Dow Chemical Company, Sherwin-Williams Company, Inc., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Nora Systems Inc, among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Floor Coatings Market On the basis of Binder Type, End User, Coating Type, and Geography.

  • Floor Coatings Market, By Binder Type

  • Floor Coatings Market, By End User

  • Floor Coatings Market, By Coating Type

  • Floor Coatings Market By Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Waterborne Coatings Market By Resin Type (Architectural Coating Resins, Other Resins), By End-User (Industrial, Wood, Architectural And Decorative, Automotive), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Antimicrobial Coatings Market By Type (Metallic, Non-Metallic), By Application (Hospitals And Clinics, Food And Beverage Industries, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plants), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Silicone Coating Market By Product (Silicone Additives, Silicone Polymers), By Application (Construction, Automotive & Transportation), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Industrial Coatings Market By Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester), By Technology (Solvent Based, Water-Based, Powder, High Solids), By Vertical (General Industrial, Protective, Automotive OEM), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 8 Paints And Coatings Companies painting the global market with a professional touch

Visualize Floor Coatings Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/floor-coatings-market-size-worth--4-165-17-million-globally-by-2028-at-5-8-cagr-verified-market-research-301488599.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

