Floor Coatings Market size worth $ 4,165.17 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Rising construction industry and increasing application of coating in various industries such as commercial, industrial, and residential are some of the factors that will lead to growth in Floor Coatings Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Floor Coatings Market" By Binder Type (Epoxy, Thermoset, Thermoplastic), By End User (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), By Coating Type (One Component (1k), Two Component (2k), Three Component (3k)), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Floor Coatings Market size was valued at USD 2,792.13 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4,165.17 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Floor Coatings Market Overview

Floor coating has various desirable properties such as anti-static, waterproof, anti-vibration, and anti-skid. They help to protect the concrete surfaces onto which they are applied and are responsible for extending the life of the underlying concrete floors. The rise in the construction industry and increasing use of coatings in commercial, industrial, and residential applications as well as the high investment in building and construction are also expected to be as the major factors leading to the growth of the Floor Coatings Market.

The major factor accountable for the growth of the market is the rise in construction activities. The demand for floor coating from the food industry, rapid urbanization, and industrialization along with the high product demand from residential, commercial, and industrial sectors are projected to create lucrative opportunities. Floor coating is also used to enhance the attractiveness appeal of the floor. They are available in a number of textures, shades, and colors. Metallic pigments, and vinyl color flakes are added to the Floor Coatings Market systems to make Floor Coatings Market surfaces with sparkling colors.

The colorful Floor Coatings Market is looking forward to driving the Floor Coatings Market used in the latest and modern housing projects and renovation of old houses. The aesthetic appeal of the seamless floor is expected to attract buyers towards floor coating in the upcoming years.

Key Developments

In January 2018, Pidilite has acquired 70% of their CIPY Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd and expanded in the floor coatings and resin flooring market. They used the technologies of the CIPY so that they can strengthen their position in the market.

In March 2018, PPG acquired ProCoatings which is a leading architectural paint and coatings wholesaler located in The Netherlands. This acquisition will provide PPG's business with even greater opportunities to support the customers and strengthen the company's presence in this market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Maris Polymers, Asians Paints PPG, Pvt Ltd., RPM International Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, Inc. AkzoNobel N.V., Dow Chemical Company, Sherwin-Williams Company, Inc., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Nora Systems Inc, among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Floor Coatings Market On the basis of Binder Type, End User, Coating Type, and Geography.

Floor Coatings Market, By Binder Type

Floor Coatings Market, By End User

Floor Coatings Market, By Coating Type

Floor Coatings Market By Geography

