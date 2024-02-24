Floor & Decor Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: US$2.32 (vs US$2.82 in FY 2022)

Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$4.41b (up 3.5% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$246.0m (down 18% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 5.6% (down from 7.0% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: US$2.32 (down from US$2.82 in FY 2022).

FND Sales Performance

Like-for-like sales growth: Down 7.1% vs FY 2022.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Floor & Decor Holdings Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 11% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.2% growth forecast for the Specialty Retail industry in the US.

Performance of the American Specialty Retail industry.

The company's shares are up 5.6% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. See our latest analysis on Floor & Decor Holdings' balance sheet health.

