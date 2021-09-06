U.S. markets closed

Floor Pad Market Report featuring Dominant Vendors including 3M Co., AB Electrolux, and Americo Manufacturing Co. Inc. | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the Floor Pad Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.

Latest market research report titled Floor Pad Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Floor Pad Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The floor pad market value is anticipated to grow by USD 71.33 million during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growing industrial floor cleaning market and growing constructions in the non-residential sector will drive the growth of Floor Pad Market during 2021-2025. However, the availability of low-cost labor in developing countries might hamper market growth.

The growth of the janitorial industry is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the stringent governmental regulations might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The floor pad market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 3M Co., AB Electrolux, Americo Manufacturing Co. Inc., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Corazzi Fibre Srl, ETC of Henderson Inc., Fibratesco Srl, Humane Manufacturing Co. LLC, and Medline Industries Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the floor pad market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By End-user, the market is classified into manufacturing, warehouse and logistics, healthcare, hospitality, and others. The market demand from the manufacturing sector will be significant during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary include:

Global Entrance Floor Mat Market - Global entrance floor mat market is segmented by product (scrapper and wiper, anti-fatigue mats, logo mats, specialty mats, and others), application (indoor and outdoor), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Steam Cleaner Market - Global steam cleaner market is segmented by end-user (commercial and residential) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Warehouse and logistics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3M Co.

  • AB Electrolux

  • Americo Manufacturing Co. Inc.

  • Carborundum Universal Ltd.

  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

  • Corazzi Fibre Srl

  • ETC of Henderson Inc.

  • Fibratesco Srl

  • Humane Manufacturing Co. LLC

  • Medline Industries Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/floor-pad-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-floor-padmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/floor-pad-market-report-featuring-dominant-vendors-including-3m-co-ab-electrolux-and-americo-manufacturing-co-inc--discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301369547.html

SOURCE Technavio

