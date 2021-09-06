Floor Pad Market Report featuring Dominant Vendors including 3M Co., AB Electrolux, and Americo Manufacturing Co. Inc. | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the Floor Pad Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.
The floor pad market value is anticipated to grow by USD 71.33 million during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the growing industrial floor cleaning market and growing constructions in the non-residential sector will drive the growth of Floor Pad Market during 2021-2025. However, the availability of low-cost labor in developing countries might hamper market growth.
The growth of the janitorial industry is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the stringent governmental regulations might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The floor pad market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 3M Co., AB Electrolux, Americo Manufacturing Co. Inc., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Corazzi Fibre Srl, ETC of Henderson Inc., Fibratesco Srl, Humane Manufacturing Co. LLC, and Medline Industries Inc.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the floor pad market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By End-user, the market is classified into manufacturing, warehouse and logistics, healthcare, hospitality, and others. The market demand from the manufacturing sector will be significant during the forecast period.
By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Warehouse and logistics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
3M Co.
AB Electrolux
Americo Manufacturing Co. Inc.
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
Corazzi Fibre Srl
ETC of Henderson Inc.
Fibratesco Srl
Humane Manufacturing Co. LLC
Medline Industries Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
