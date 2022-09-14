U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,954.00
    +22.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,237.00
    +134.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,109.00
    +72.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.80
    +10.30 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.40
    +0.09 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.10
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0010
    +0.0040 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.51
    +2.64 (+11.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1554
    +0.0062 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2830
    -1.3620 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,366.49
    -2,031.50 (-9.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.71
    -38.98 (-7.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,336.56
    -49.30 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Floor Polishing Machine Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the floor polishing machine market are Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG, Tennant Company, Hako Group, Nilfisk Group, Clemas & Co. , Tornado Industries, Denis Rawlins, Eureka S. p. A. Unipersonale, Minuteman International Inc, Fimap S.

New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Floor Polishing Machine Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319508/?utm_source=GNW
p.A., Klindex, Bortex Industries, Garg Machines, Wiese, New Age Cleaning Solutions.

The global floor polishing machine market is expected to grow from $13.10 billion in 2021 to $14.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The floor polishing machine market is expected to reach $18.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The floor polishing machine market consists of sales of floor polishing machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and distributors) that are used to remove wax from the floors of facilities.It refers to an electric appliance that is used to produce a gleaming effect on a certain type of floor.

Floor polishing machines are versatile floor cleaning machines that operate by using rotating brushes or pads to scrub, polish, or buff a floor to maintain its appearance.

The main types of floor polishing machines are carpet, concrete, stone, wood, tile, grout, and other floor types.The carpet type of floor polishing machine refers to floor polishing machines that are used for polishing or cleaning carpets.

The different types of operations include manual, semi-automatic, and automatic, which are used in various applications such as the residential and commercial sectors. These are available on various sales channels, which include online and offline.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the floor polishing machine market in 2021. The regions covered in the floor polishing machine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The floor polishing machine market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides floor polishing machine market statistics, including floor polishing machine industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a floor polishing machine market share, detailed floor polishing machine market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the floor polishing machine industry. This floor polishing machine market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

The growing construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the floor polishing machine market going forward.The construction industry is a branch of manufacturing and trade based on building, maintaining, and repairing structures.

This includes drilling, solid mineral exploration, and floor polishing, among others.In construction and building facilities, floor polishing machines are used for infrastructure repairs and restoration.

For instance, according to ICE (Institution of Civil Engineers), a UK-based company that promotes civil engineering projects, the global construction market is expected to grow to $8 trillion by 2030. Also, according to Invest India, an India-based national investment promotion and facilitation agency, the construction industry in India is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025. Therefore, the growing construction industry is driving the growth of the floor polishing machine market.

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the floor polishing machine market.Major companies operating in the floor polishing machine market are focused on new technological advancements to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.

For instance, in April 2022, Tennant Company, a US-based manufacturer of floor cleaning machines and equipment, announced the introduction of lithium-ion technology to their portfolio of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) machines. This new advanced battery technology provides maximized productivity while reducing costs for customers across the world in the floor polishing machine industry.

In January 2019, Tennant Company (TNC), a US-based cleaning equipment manufacturing company, acquired Gaomei Cleaning Equipment Company for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition provides another step toward Tennant Company’s global revenue diversification as the majority of Gaomei’s income is generated within China.

Gaomei Cleaning Equipment Company is a China-based manufacturer of cleaning equipment and a provider of professional cleaning solutions for various commercial or industrial areas.

The countries covered in the floor polishing machine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319508/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • US-China Audit Deal Faces First Test as Inspectors Head to Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- After a decades long impasse that led to a threat to kick about 200 Chinese firms off New York stock exchanges, US inspectors may soon get their first look under the hood of some of China’s largest corporations, if all goes as planned.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • This unknown company helps to break Putin’s gas blockade – very profitably indeed

    The price of crude oil is lower now than just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine but the price of gas, in Europe at least, is about six times higher. Why? Oil is cheap to move from where it is extracted to where it is needed; gas is not. So if Russia stops supplying oil to Europe, alternative supplies can be found easily. When it cuts off the gas, there’s a shortage and prices go through the roof.

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IEA Sees Biggest China Oil Demand Drop in Over Three Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- China faces its biggest annual drop in oil demand in more than three decades as Covid-19 lockdowns and a property crisis weigh on growth in the world’s No. 2 consumer, the International Energy Agency said.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingThe World’s Hottest Ho

  • The Meta meltdown: This chart shows Facebook’s fall from grace among the most valuable U.S. companies

    Dogged by competitive and macroeconomic threats, Meta Platforms Inc. is sinking down the ranks of the largest U.S. companies.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty reaches all-time high, up 3.5% in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 3.45% on Wednesday, reaching an all-time high, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Argentinian tax agency conducts first-ever raids on illegal crypto mining farms Fast facts The mining difficulty reading was at 32.05 trillion, as of block height 753,984, the data showed. The difficulty level, which changes about […]

  • Twitter whistleblower testifies before Congress amid buyout litigation with Elon Musk

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the testimony of the Twitter whistleblower as the company deals with its ongoing lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • Why Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil demand set to stop growing in Q4 as slowdown bites, IEA says

    Growth in global oil demand is set to grind to a halt in the fourth quarter of this year as an economic slowdown deepens, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, but said it would resume strongly in 2023. The IEA cut its forecast for demand growth this year by 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 2 million bpd while keeping its 2023 growth forecast of 2.1 million bpd. "Non-OECD countries will cover three-quarters of 2023's gains if China reopens as expected," the IEA added.

  • 10 Best Auto Stocks to Invest In

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 10 best auto stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Best Auto Stocks to Invest In. Out of the myriad of industries that […]

  • European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

    Goldman analyst Samantha Dart wrote that European natural-gas prices could drop by half in the next six months, but rebounding by next summer.

  • 3 Communication Stocks Likely to Transcend Margin Blues

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment and demand for scalable infrastructure should help the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry thrive despite short-term woes. DTEGY, TU and TEF are well-positioned to make the most of the infrastructure upgrade for seamless connectivity.

  • Meta Seeks Out Secrets From Over 100 Companies to Win Antitrust Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- To defend itself against the federal government, Meta Platforms Inc. says it needs its rivals to divulge some of their most closely held secrets.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetFacebook’s parent co

  • Google loses challenge against EU antitrust decision, wins 5% fine cut

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google on Wednesday suffered its second setback in less than a year as Europe's top court agreed with EU antitrust regulators that it had abused its dominance but trimmed the fine by 5% because of a disagreement on one point. Google lost its challenge to a 2.42 billion euro ($2.42 billion) fine last year, the first of a trio of cases. "The General Court largely confirms the Commission's decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine," the court said.

  • JPMorgan, BofA cautious on job cuts as Goldman layoffs loom

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, the two largest U.S. banks by assets, expressed caution about job cuts in contrast with Goldman Sachs, where hundreds of layoffs could start as early this month. "You need to very careful when you have a bit of a downturn to start cutting bankers here and there because you will hurt the possibility for growth going forward," Daniel Pinto, president and chief operating officer of JPMorgan, told investors at a conference Tuesday. That stance compares with plans by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, according to a source familiar with the matter, to cut jobs as early as this month after pausing the annual practice for two years during the pandemic.

  • U.S. railways to halt grain shipments ahead of potential shutdown -agriculture sources

    Some U.S. railroads will start halting crop shipments on Thursday, a day ahead of a potential work stoppage, an agricultural association and sources at two grain cooperatives said on Tuesday, threatening exports and feed deliveries for livestock. Farmers also plan to add fertilizer to fields after the harvest, and shipments of fertilizer are being delayed. Max Fisher, chief economist at the National Grain and Feed Association, which represents most U.S. grain handlers, said rail customers reported at least one railway would stop taking grain shipments on Thursday morning.