Floor Polishing Machine Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the floor polishing machine market are Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG, Tennant Company, Hako Group, Nilfisk Group, Clemas & Co., Tornado Industries, Denis Rawlins, Eureka S.p.A. Unipersonale, Minuteman International Inc.

, Fimap S.p.A., Klindex, Bortex Industries, Garg Machines, Wiese, New Age Cleaning Solutions.



The global floor polishing machine market grew from $14.29 billion in 2022 to $15.27 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The floor polishing machine market is expected to grow to $18.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The floor polishing machine market consists of sales of floor scrubbers, scrubber driers, single disc machines, scrubbing machines, mini scrubbers, polishing machines, line polishing machines, and die polishing machines.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A floor polishing machine refers to an electric appliance that is used to produce a gleaming effect on a certain type of floor.Floor polishing machines are versatile floor cleaning machines that operate by using rotating brushes or pads to scrub, polish, or buff a floor to maintain its appearance.



It is used to remove wax from the floors of facilities.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the floor polishing machine market in 2022. The regions covered in the floor polishing machine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of floor polishing machines are carpet, concrete, stone, wood, tile, grout, and other floor types.The carpet type of floor polishing machine refers to floor polishing machines that are used for polishing or cleaning carpets.



The different types of operations include manual, semi-automatic, and automatic, which are used in various applications such as the residential and commercial sectors. These are available on various sales channels, which include online and offline.



The growing construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the floor polishing machine market going forward.The construction industry is a branch of manufacturing and trade based on building, maintaining, and repairing structures.



This includes drilling, solid mineral exploration, and floor polishing, among others.In construction and building facilities, floor polishing machines are used for infrastructure repairs and restoration.



For instance, according to ICE (Institution of Civil Engineers), a UK-based company that promotes civil engineering projects, the global construction market is expected to grow to $8 trillion by 2030. Also, according to Invest India, an India-based national investment promotion and facilitation agency, the construction industry in India is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025. Therefore, the growing construction industry is driving the growth of the floor polishing machine market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the floor polishing machine market.Major companies operating in the floor polishing machine market are focused on new technological advancements to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.



For instance, in April 2022, Tennant Company, a US-based manufacturer of floor cleaning machines and equipment, announced the introduction of lithium-ion technology to their portfolio of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) machines. This new advanced battery technology provides maximized productivity while reducing costs for customers across the world in the floor polishing machine industry.



In March 2022, Goodway Technologies, a US-based supplier of heavy-duty industrial maintenance tool acquired Doman, SRL for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition adds world-class dry steam technology to the company’s global capabilities.



Doman, SRL is an Italy-based manufacturer of dry industrial steam cleaning systems for commercial and industrial applications.



The countries covered in the floor polishing machine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The floor polishing machine market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides floor polishing machine market statistics, including floor polishing machine industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a floor polishing machine market share, detailed floor polishing machine market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the floor polishing machine industry. This floor polishing machine market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

