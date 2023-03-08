U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,991.50
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,889.00
    +25.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,181.50
    +12.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,884.40
    +4.60 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.46
    -1.12 (-1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.50
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.17
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9290
    -0.0460 (-1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    19.83
    +1.22 (+6.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1833
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8950
    -0.1960 (-0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,961.32
    -397.43 (-1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.98
    -12.04 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,926.51
    +7.03 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.19
    +135.03 (+0.48%)
     

Floor Polishing Machine Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the floor polishing machine market are Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG, Tennant Company, Hako Group, Nilfisk Group, Clemas & Co., Tornado Industries, Denis Rawlins, Eureka S.p.A. Unipersonale, Minuteman International Inc.

New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Floor Polishing Machine Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319508/?utm_source=GNW
, Fimap S.p.A., Klindex, Bortex Industries, Garg Machines, Wiese, New Age Cleaning Solutions.

The global floor polishing machine market grew from $14.29 billion in 2022 to $15.27 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The floor polishing machine market is expected to grow to $18.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The floor polishing machine market consists of sales of floor scrubbers, scrubber driers, single disc machines, scrubbing machines, mini scrubbers, polishing machines, line polishing machines, and die polishing machines.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

A floor polishing machine refers to an electric appliance that is used to produce a gleaming effect on a certain type of floor.Floor polishing machines are versatile floor cleaning machines that operate by using rotating brushes or pads to scrub, polish, or buff a floor to maintain its appearance.

It is used to remove wax from the floors of facilities.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the floor polishing machine market in 2022. The regions covered in the floor polishing machine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of floor polishing machines are carpet, concrete, stone, wood, tile, grout, and other floor types.The carpet type of floor polishing machine refers to floor polishing machines that are used for polishing or cleaning carpets.

The different types of operations include manual, semi-automatic, and automatic, which are used in various applications such as the residential and commercial sectors. These are available on various sales channels, which include online and offline.

The growing construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the floor polishing machine market going forward.The construction industry is a branch of manufacturing and trade based on building, maintaining, and repairing structures.

This includes drilling, solid mineral exploration, and floor polishing, among others.In construction and building facilities, floor polishing machines are used for infrastructure repairs and restoration.

For instance, according to ICE (Institution of Civil Engineers), a UK-based company that promotes civil engineering projects, the global construction market is expected to grow to $8 trillion by 2030. Also, according to Invest India, an India-based national investment promotion and facilitation agency, the construction industry in India is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025. Therefore, the growing construction industry is driving the growth of the floor polishing machine market.

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the floor polishing machine market.Major companies operating in the floor polishing machine market are focused on new technological advancements to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.

For instance, in April 2022, Tennant Company, a US-based manufacturer of floor cleaning machines and equipment, announced the introduction of lithium-ion technology to their portfolio of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) machines. This new advanced battery technology provides maximized productivity while reducing costs for customers across the world in the floor polishing machine industry.

In March 2022, Goodway Technologies, a US-based supplier of heavy-duty industrial maintenance tool acquired Doman, SRL for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition adds world-class dry steam technology to the company’s global capabilities.

Doman, SRL is an Italy-based manufacturer of dry industrial steam cleaning systems for commercial and industrial applications.

The countries covered in the floor polishing machine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The floor polishing machine market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides floor polishing machine market statistics, including floor polishing machine industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a floor polishing machine market share, detailed floor polishing machine market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the floor polishing machine industry. This floor polishing machine market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319508/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Berkshire Hathaway high on Coke’: Warren Buffett earned $704M in dividends from Coca-Cola in 2022 — sparking a reaction from Elon Musk. Here are 3 more income stocks in the portfolio

    Even the world’s richest man is impressed.

  • Peak-Oil Fears Cast Shadow Over US Supply Outlook as Costs Climb

    (Bloomberg) -- The specter of peak oil that haunted global energy markets during the first decade of the 21st century is once again rearing its head. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareXi’s Frustration at Biden Grows With Warning of ConflictCitadel’s Griffin Sees Setup for US Recession After ‘Traumatic’ Inflation

  • 10 Most Profitable Companies in the World

    With Apple leading the pack and other tech firms following, these are the 10 most profitable companies in the world by 12-month trailing net income.

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These Stocks

    In 2022, Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin’s paths couldn’t have diverged any more sharply. While Wood’s bet on innovative growth-flavored stocks proved disastrous with her flagship ARKK fund posting huge losses, Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund notched profits of $16 billion – the most Wall Street had ever seen. But while the two famous investors’ fortunes differed dramatically last year, the pair have some things in common; both try to beat the market using singular techniques whether it’s Wood’s pencha

  • Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buys Even More of This Oil Company’s Stock

    The purchases, which occurred on Friday, Monday, and Tuesday, were made at prices ranging from about $59 to $62 a share and are Berkshire’s first purchases since the end of the third quarter. Occidental Petroleum stock has gained 2.7% in premarket trading Wednesday, while the (XLE) has risen 0.1%. Berkshire also owns around $27 billion in Chevron stock (ticker: CVX).

  • High Rates’ Pain Is Others’ Gain: Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Fed’s Tightening Policy

    Inflation remains high, and that was on the mind of Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve chair gave testimony to the Senate Banking committee today. Powell made it clear that the central bank is likely to lift interest rates higher than previously anticipated. Currently, the Fed’s key funds rate is set in the range of 4.5% to 4.75%. “Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back to 2% has a long way to go, and is likely to be bumpy… The latest eco

  • Rivian Stuns Investors With Very Bad News

    The EV upstart, seen as a serious rival to Tesla, plans to raise additional capital to finance its operations. The stock falls.

  • Three Dividend Stocks to Consider Now: Morningstar

    The firm's analysts give them all wide moats, meaning they will have competitive advantages for at least 20 years.

  • Russian Oil Gets More Pricey as Pool of Asian Buyers Expands

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of Russian crude and fuel is rising for buyers in Asia as a pool of bigger customers from China and India expands, putting pressure on smaller refiners that have eagerly consumed the cheap oil.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareGlobal Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Jobs Data; Powell Comments Next; Tesla Drops On Steering Wheel Investigation

    Dow Jones futures rose Wednesday on jobs data and ahead of comments from Fed Chair Powell. Tesla dropped on a detached steering wheel probe.

  • We are in our 50s, living in California, and have $2 million in retirement savings. We want someone to tell us whether we can feasibly retire — what’s our best bet there?

    House is paid off, kid’s education also largely paid off, roughly $2 million in retirement savings plus sizable other assets/non-retirement savings. Answer: Many advisers offer a retirement readiness consultation for a fee — though how this will look and what it will cost will vary. You may want to look for a certified financial planner who works on a per-project basis, using sites like LetsMakeAPlan.org, Garrett Planning Network or XY Planning Network.

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • Apple supplier Goertek says vice-president leaving company just days after he sounded alarm on supply chain exodus from China

    Goertek, one of Apple's largest acoustic products suppliers, said its vice-president Kazuyoshi Yoshinaga is leaving the company, in a surprise move that comes just days after his remarks about Apple suppliers exiting China made headlines. In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, Shenzhen-listed Goertek said Yoshinaga was leaving for "personal reasons", without providing details. The statement did not mention his recent comments about the supply chain, and there is no evidence to show that his resi

  • Altria May Sell Anheuser-Busch Stake After Juul Deal

    Altria Group could use proceeds from the sale of its $11 billion interest in Anheuser-Busch, the top global beer maker, for stock buybacks.

  • Credit Suisse equities business under the microscope after revenue crash

    At the grandiose Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, Credit Suisse hosted its top clients in October amid growing doubts it was still in the securities trading game after a series of high-profile blunders. As the sun rose in Florida on day two, back in London, the Swiss bank's managers were unveiling their latest restructuring plans - and the global securities trading business being showcased in Miami was in the crosshairs. Scarred by a $5.5 billion hit from the unravelling of U.S. investment firm Archegos in 2021, a retreat from the hedge fund business and unprecedented client outflows, Credit Suisse said it needed billions in capital and planned to spin off the bulk of its investment bank, sending its shares into a tailspin.

  • This ‘Mini-Berkshire Hathaway’ Style Company’s Strategy Of Building And Spinning Off Companies Is Giving Retail Investors Pure-Play Opportunities For Additional Stock

    By Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: CrowdStrike, United Natural Foods, Tesla, Stitch Fix, and More

    CrowdStrike issues an outlook for its fiscal first quarter and year that tops analysts' estimates, United Natural Foods slashes guidance for 2023, and fiscal second-quarter revenue at Stitch Fix falls from a year earlier.

  • India's oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance

    U.S.-led international sanctions on Russia have begun to erode the dollar's decades-old dominance of international oil trade as most deals with India - Russia's top outlet for seaborne crude - have been settled in other currencies. India's oil trade, in response to the turmoil of sanctions and the Ukraine war, provides the strongest evidence so far of a shift into other currencies that could prove lasting. The country is the world's number three importer of oil and Russia became its leading supplier after Europe shunned Moscow's supplies following its invasion of Ukraine begun in February last year.

  • Kazakhstan Wants Its Oil to Circumvent Russia: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to day two of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. In the morning, Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods slammed Europe’s windfall profit tax on oil and gas producers, while US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry called for finding ways to meet energy demand without undermining the transition to cleaner fuels.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepar