Flooring experts

Apr. 5—MOSES LAKE — Basin Select Surfaces is brand-new, but they're moving quickly to offer flooring options to area homeowners.

"We got the keys to the actual building in November," said Ruvim Nakonechny, who owns the business in partnership with his brother-in-law, Dennis Andriychuk. "Then we started doing a bunch of remodeling, and then ... on the 23rd of March, we opened the doors for business."

Basin Select Surfaces is a three-man family operation, Nakonechny said. Andriychuk came over from the west side, where he did contracting work, when he married Nakonechny's sister, he said, and Ruvim Nakonechny's brother, Mark, works for them as well. Both Andriychuk and the Nakonechny brothers come from large families, and opening day included lots of younger siblings waving signs on the corner by the Alder Street Fill and up the sidewalk along Broadway.

"(Dennis') dad installed flooring for about 20 years," Nakonechny said. "My dad installed flooring for a very long time before he moved on ... And that's how we got into it."

Because Basin Select Surfaces is so new, they're still getting their displays set up in the building at 104 W. Broadway Ave. They've already established relationships with several suppliers that Nakonechny said are exclusive in the area to Basin Select Surfaces, like Florida Tile, Island Stone and Portercraft Floors.

Portercraft is also a relatively new family-run company, Nakonechny said, with an interesting twist.

"They're probably about a year, year and a half old, a family-run business from Missouri ... and they offer adoption assistance," he said. "They offer up to $15,000 for adoption."

Portercraft also donates floors to children's homes and families with disabled children, according to its website.

Basin Select Surfaces works with hardwood and laminate flooring, but also with tile, which Nakonechny said is very versatile.

Story continues

"Tile is just high-end, and you can install it in just about anything," he said. "Put it on a pool, you could put it on a patio, you could put it indoors in a bathroom or a kitchen ... you can put tile anywhere and it all looks good."

Besides flooring, Basin Select Surfaces also offers kitchen and bath countertops and cabinetry, from dealers like Cambria and Wolf Home Products.

Service is Basin Select Homes' strong point, Nakonechny said. The owners currently contract out installations but hope to bring installation in-house as they get rolling.

"We get the material to your place and then we will schedule the installer with you, get it all set up with you," Nakonechny said. "And then we'll be the one taking care of the whole project so that you don't have to ... all the way to the end of the project."

Joel Martin may be reached via email at jmartin@columbiabasinherald.com.