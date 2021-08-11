U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

Flooring Market Size to Reach USD 515.71 Billion by 2026; Increasing Spending on Interior Designing in Buildings to Aid Market Expansion, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Pune, India, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flooring market size is projected to reach USD 515.71 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Rising global focus on affordable housing will be a major growth factor for this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its new report, titled Flooring Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Non-Resilient {Ceramic, Wood, Laminate, and Others}, Resilient {Vinyl, and Others}, Carpets & Rugs, {Tufted, Woven, and Others}), By End-Use (Residential and Non-residential), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. According to UN-HABITAT, approximately 13% of the world’s urban areas have affordable housing. This indicates that an extremely low number of people in cities across nations have been living in regulated housing societies. As a result, governments around the world, especially in developing countries, are ramping up their investment in the housing sector to ensure that every person in the country has a proper home. This is emerging as one of the leading flooring market trends as government-backed building activities will create a huge demand for flooring solutions and thus accelerate the growth of this market in the forthcoming years.


COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreaks across industries to help you prepare for the future.


Get a Sample Copy:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/flooring-market-102740


The report states that the Flooring market value stood at USD 355.17 billion in 2018. The other highlights of the report include:

  • Thorough research into the factors driving the market growth;

  • In-depth study of the factors restraining the market;

  • Comprehensive assessment of the market segments; and

  • Careful analysis of the regional developments and competitive dynamics of the market.


Market Driver: Flooring Market

Growing Preference for Vinyl Flooring to Fuel the Flooring Market

Vinyl flooring solutions are becoming increasingly among homeowners as well as commercial occupants, which is fueling this market growth. This rising preference is attributable to a host of benefits that vinyl tiles and other flooring options offer. For example, in commercial spaces, vinyl tiling provides a durable and reliable flooring solution as these spaces have heavy foot traffic throughout the day.

In the case of households, vinyl floors are the ideal solution, since homes have high moisture content and these floors are water- and stain-resistant, giving them a long shelf-life compared to ordinary floorings. Another reason why homeowners prefer vinyl tiles is their affordability. For instance, vinyl tiles mimic the appearance of a ceramic floor but are more pocket-friendly compared to actual ceramic tiles. Lastly, and most importantly, these floorings are easy to install and maintain, which is the central factor boosting their adoption in both residential and commercial settings.


Regional Insights: Flooring Market

Asia-Pacific to Hold Commanding Market Position; Europe to Present Lucrative Opportunities

With a market size of USD 185.4 billion in 2018, Asia-Pacific is well-poised to dominate the flooring market share during the forecast period. The primary reason for the region’s dominance is the aggressive investments made by governments in the region, mainly India and China, in infrastructure development.

Moreover, the availability of home and personal loans in the region is also generating demand for expensive flooring solutions, thus driving the growth of the market.

In Europe, there is surging demand for vinyl floorings in non-residential buildings, which is fueling the market growth, while in the Middle East and Africa initiation of large-scale construction projects is brightening market prospects.


Browse Summary of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/flooring-market-102740


Competitive Landscape: Flooring Industry

Launch of Sustainable Products to Excite Market Competition

The flooring market forecast suggests that the market is slated to enter a period of widespread excitement as many of the leading players are frequently introducing environment-friendly flooring solutions for customers. Through these launches, companies are solidifying their position in the market and diversifying their offerings.



List of Key Players Covered in this Flooring Market Report:

  • Engineered Floors

  • Kajaria Ceramics

  • Invista

  • LG Hausys

  • Balta Industries

  • Victoria PLC

  • James Halstead

  • Congoleum

  • Toli Corporation

  • Interface

  • Forbo

  • TARKETT

  • Mohawk Industries

  • Nora Systems

  • Boa-Franc

  • Parador

  • Swiss Krono

  • Mannington Mills

  • The Dixie Group

  • Flowcrete

  • Milliken & Company

  • Beaulieu International

  • Armstrong Flooring

  • Shaw Industries Group, Inc.


Quick Buy - Flooring Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102740


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Global Flooring Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Non-Resilient

        • Ceramic

        • Wood

        • Laminate

        • Others

      • Resilient

        • Vinyl

        • Others

      • Carpets & Rugs

        • Tufted

        • Woven

        • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-Use

      • Residential

      • Non-Residential

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia pacific

      • South America

      • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!


Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/flooring-market-102740


Industry Developments:

  • November 2019: Shaw Industries, the US-based carpet manufacturer, developed COMFOR3TTM, the company’s new soft flooring solution for places with heavy foot traffic. The covering is made from 60-80% recycled content, can be used multiple times and is 100% recyclable. The sustainable solution is expected to deepen the company’s foothold in this market.

  • September 2019: Belgium-based Beaulieu International Group’s specialized division, Beaulieu Flooring Solutions, launched its novel latex-free carpet called Rewind. The product is made through a highly sustainable process, which involves no water usage and 83% less gas consumption. The purpose behind its launch is to make trade events and shows more eco-friendly.



Have a Look at Related Research Insight:

Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Application Area (Floor, Walls, Others), By End-Use (Residential, Non-Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Ceramics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Traditional, Advanced), By Application (Tiles, Sanitary Wares, Abrasives, Pottery, Bricks & Pipes, Others), By End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Industrial, Medical, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.


Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™


