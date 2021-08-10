FloQast TakeControl 2021 Brings Accounting and Finance Professionals Together to Look at the Changing Role of Accounting Operations in the Digital Enterprise

‘Elevate Your Accounting Game’ is a two-day virtual conference that features discussions around the rise of the ‘Operational Accountant’

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced the agenda for its two-day virtual conference TakeControl 2021, which takes place on Sept. 14 and 15. The third annual event brings together accounting and finance experts, FloQast thought leaders, partners and customers to share professional development insights, industry and technology trends, and best practices.



Event highlights include:

Keynotes by FloQast leaders including co-founder and CEO Mike Whitmire and co-founder and Chief Product Officer Chris Sluty

Keynotes and panel discussions with Coupa, Matterport, industry analysts, and others

Breakout sessions focusing on best practices from FloQast customers and solution experts

Virtual expo hall featuring information from event sponsors and a virtual genius bar

Headline entertainment from Guy Fieri, Saxquatch and others

Award show with special guest Peter Olinto recognizing innovative FloQast Customers

This year’s event features premier sponsor Oracle NetSuite, along with supporting sponsors Tipalti and CrossCountry Consulting. Online registration opens on Aug 10 and can be found here .

"We're very much looking forward to hosting TakeControl because it's truly the kind of state-of-the-art conference that accountants need to keep their pulse on what’s going on in the accounting industry," said Chris Sluty, chief product officer at FloQast. "The past year has served to operationalize the controller role, and TakeControl will help educate attendees on where it's headed next in an informative, entertaining new format."

"The accountant role continues to evolve to be more strategic," said Guido Haarmans, vice president SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "What hasn’t changed is that they need powerful technology to help them eliminate manual tasks and focus on initiatives that will drive the organization forward. The combination of NetSuite and FloQast is delivering automation and driving more efficiencies for these fast-growing organizations."

For more information on TakeControl, including a full detailed schedule of the two-day event, please visit www.floqast.com/takecontrol .

About FloQast

FloQast is the leader in accounting workflow automation created by accountants for accountants to work smarter, not harder. The cloud-based, AI-enhanced software is trusted by more than 1,400 accounting teams, including those at Twilio, CoinBase, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom and SnowFlake – and consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. By automating accounting workflows and helping to streamline and make them more efficient, FloQast is the place where accounting teams want to work so they can focus on what matters most, even when that’s just finishing work on time. Whether automating reconciliations, documentation requests or other workflows such as the month-end close, financial reporting or payroll, FloQast enhances the way accounting teams already work to help them work smarter. Learn more at FloQast.com.

