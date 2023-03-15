Flora Craft Brands Announces Exclusive Licensing and Distribution Agreement with Buddies Brand in Illinois

Flora Craft Brands has announced an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Buddies Brand, a top-selling national cannabis brand.

Downers Grove, IL, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flora Craft Brands, a licensed craft grow 2108010130-CG in Elgin, Illinois is proud to announce an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Buddies Brand, a top selling national cannabis brand that ranks as top ten in the nation for sales volume and is known for “Affordable Happiness. Quality Cannabis”

Buddies Brand has established itself in California, Oregon, and Washington to be a multi-state operator currently selling in over 1,000 dispensaries which include independent stores as well as selling effectively through multi state dispensary operators like Curaleaf, Green Thumb Industries, and Medmen. With numerous awards under their belt, such as LeafLink's Top Brand of the Year and Fastest Growing Vape Brand, Buddies is truly at the forefront of the industry.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Buddies Brand and bring their award-winning products to the Illinois market" said Anthony Carpino, CEO of Flora Craft Brands. "At Flora Craft Brands, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the best cannabis products. Buddies proven formulas will provide consistent, high-quality products that meet the needs and preferences of consumers.”

“Michael Cook, CEO of Buddies commented I am very excited to announce our partnership with Flora Craft Brands. Both our companies share a commitment to quality, transparency, and customer service. Our combined experience will enable us to deliver the best possible products to our customers, and we look forward to drive success in the Illinois cannabis market.”

“I am eager to kickstart a comprehensive brand awareness campaign for Buddies Brand in Illinois and form strategic relationships with dispensaries.” said Joe Marano, Brand Manager of Flora Craft Brands “Flora Craft Brands is currently identifying dispensary partners to showcase Buddies Brand in Illinois. This award-winning national cannabis brand is sure to attract consumers and keep them coming back for more.”

Story continues

About Buddies Brand

“Affordable Happiness. Quality Cannabis” - the tagline of Buddies Brand, a company that aims to make cannabis accessible to all without compromising on the quality. Buddies is a multi-state lifestyle cannabis brand for everyone. With a vision to change the conversation around cannabis by promoting transparency on the processes and products that are sold, and to promote a healthy and responsible lifestyle as a consumer. Buddies is a brand you can always rely on to represent a genuine cannabis experience.

About Flora Craft Brands

Flora Arbor LLC DBA Flora Craft Brands was awarded a craft grow license by the Illinois Department of Agriculture in 2021 as a social equity applicant. Located in Elgin, Illinois in a state-of-the-art 51,000 sq ft. Cultivation and Manufacturing Facility. Flora cultivates, extracts, manufactures, packages and distributes cannabis products to retail dispensaries throughout the state of Illinois.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.floracraftbrands.com

Media Contact

Name: Joe Marano

Phone: 224-229-1547

Email: joe.marano@floracg.com

Website: floracraftbrands.com



