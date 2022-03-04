Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Breaks Out of M&A Gate in 2022

Flora Growth Corp.

NEW YORK, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio -- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “2022 Primed after 2021’s Record M&A Deals.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/5Ae41

A record $5.9 trillion in M&A activity in 2021 may have reflected some pent-up demand from slower activity in the previous three years, catapulting 2021 to easily surpass the previous record set in 2015 of approximately $4.5 trillion. According to professional services firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers’ Deals 2022 Outlook, there were more “megadeals” (transactions of $5-plus billion) in 2021 than ever before and more than 800 deals between $500 million and $5 billion, far exceeding a typical year of 400 to 500. ...

Flora Growth Corp. is not only writing its own playbook on M&A, it’s also coming out the gate fast in 2022, strengthening fundamentals, hiring new key team members and closing another acquisition, one that will immediately add substantial revenue and earnings to the books. Flora Growth’s product portfolio spans a variety of verticals and diverse revenue streams now serving more than 500,000 customers, including but not limited to Tonino Lamborghini, Vessel Brand Inc., Stardog Loungewear, Mambe and Mind Naturals skincare, all goods carefully crafted and targeted for the end consumer.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands delivering the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage.

For more information about this company, visit www.FloraGrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social.

Story continues

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FLGC are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/FLGC .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only).

For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website, applicable to all content provided by NNW wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork



