Florence Hardwoods says it has 'no choice' but to publicly deny OSHA's allegations after 16-year-old died

FLORENCE — Days after federal inspectors proposed a nearly $1.4 million fine against the company, Florence Hardwoods is pushing back against reported child labor and safety violations stemming from a teen's death at the sawmill.

"Out of respect for the family of Michael Schuls, Florence Hardwoods has remained quiet over the past sixmonths and intentionally chose to not respond publicly about the (U.S. Department of Labor) investigations and former statements to the press regarding the June 29, 2023 incident," the company said in a news release Thursday.

"However, various allegations that the DOL made in its December 19 press release have no merit and we were left with no choice but to respond publicly," according to Florence Hardwoods.

On June 29, 16-year-old Schuls was working at the facility, 5843 Tower Drive, when he "became trapped in a stick stacker machine as he tried to unjam it," according to federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration. He died two days later.

Multiple federal and state investigations followed. In September, Florence Hardwoods agreed to pay more than $190,000 in penalties after the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found three other children were also previously injured at the business in recent years, among other issues.

On Tuesday, OSHA announced a proposed $1.4 million penalty against the company. OSHA also cited Florence Hardwoods for more than 40 alleged violations of federal safety and health regulations, including for "the most serious violations the agency issues." That same day, Florence Hardwoods said it planned to appeal the findings.

The company issued a lengthier statement Thursday, claiming that OSHA's news release earlier this week "mischaracterized the events that occurred at Florence Hardwoods" and "lacked pertinent information."

