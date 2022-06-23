U.S. markets open in 8 hours 56 minutes

Florence Healthcare, a workflow platform for clinical researchers, raises $27M led by Insight Partners

Catherine Shu
·1 min read

Florence Healthcare, which creates software that connects clinical trial sites, sponsors and contract research organizations, announced today that it has raised a $27 million Series C-1 led by Insight Partners. Insight Partners is known for its ScaleUp program that helps its portfolio companies grow rapidly.

Florence Healthcare, which has now raised $114.1 million to date, which use its latest capital infusion to double the output of clinical trials by enabling remote access. It plans to hire, work on its products and increase connections between 10,000 clinical trial sites and sponsors.

The company has two main products. Its eBinders simplify operations for clinical researchers with a digital document workflow that includes regulatory compliance and remote connectivity. Its SiteLink platform, meanwhile, links sites, sponsors and contract research organizations. The company said SiteLink powers 4 million remote research activities every month.

Digitizing research operations can help clinical trials to happen closer to underrepresented patients who can’t travel to major academic medical centers, the company says. Florence Healthcare claims that its software now equips research sites within 25 miles of 80% of the U.S. population.

