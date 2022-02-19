U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0500
    +0.1210 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,795.51
    -617.84 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Floriculture Market in Malaysia to Grow by USD 220.97 mn | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The floriculture market in Malaysia is expected to grow by USD 220.97 mn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Floriculture Market in Malaysia by Type and Sales Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Floriculture Market in Malaysia by Type and Sales Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For additional highlights related to this market, Request a free sample report.

Floriculture Market in Malaysia 2022-2026: Scope

The floriculture market in Malaysia report covers the following areas:

Floriculture Market in Malaysia 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

One of the key drivers supporting the floriculture market growth in Malaysia is the use of flowers and plants for decorative/aesthetic purposes. The growing domestic and housing property market in Malaysia has led to high demand from the landscaping industry. Factors such as the rising disposable income of households are encouraging individuals to spend more on their gardens. Meanwhile, the availability of several varieties of flowering plants, and the awareness regarding environmental sustainability will continue to play a key role in market growth during the forecast period.

The floriculture market growth in Malaysia is hindered by the over-dependence on climatic conditions. The floriculture industry is highly dependent on the prevailing climatic conditions. The adverse impact of global climate change can also be seen in Malaysia. The country has seen below-average rainfall over the past several years. In addition, the limited supply of freshwater and drought-like conditions threaten flower production in the country and, in turn, the supply chain in the industry. Moreover, rising temperature as a result of global warming is adversely affecting flower pollination.

Floriculture Market in Malaysia 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Sales type

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample

Floriculture Market in Malaysia 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Floriculture Market in Malaysia, including Black Tulip Group, Dummen Orange, Floristika.com.my Sdn Bhd, I-Tech Farming Solution (M) Sdn Bhd, Paling Horticulture Sdn Bhd, Splendid Floriculture Sdn Bhd, Syngenta AG, Waltex Biotec Sdn. Bhd., Weeds and More Pte Ltd., and Yayasan Sabah Group, among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Black Tulip Group - The company offers floriculture products such as roses, chrysanthemums, and carnations.

  • Dummen Orange - The company offers floriculture products such as limonium, carnation, and anthurium.

  • Floristika.com.my Sdn Bhd - The company offers floriculture products such as alstromeria, anthurium, and aster.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Floriculture Market in Malaysia 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist floriculture market growth in Malaysia during the next five years

  • Estimation of the floriculture market size in Malaysia and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the floriculture market in Malaysia

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of floriculture market vendors in Malaysia

Related Reports:

Greenhouse Market by Construction and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Flower and Ornamental Plants Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Floriculture Market In Malaysia Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 220.97 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

3.35

Regional analysis

Malaysia

Performing market contribution

Malaysia at 100%

Key consumer countries

Malaysia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Black Tulip Group, Dummen Orange, Floristika.com.my Sdn Bhd, I-Tech Farming Solution (M) Sdn Bhd, Paling Horticulture Sdn Bhd, Splendid Floriculture Sdn Bhd, Syngenta AG, Waltex Biotec Sdn. Bhd., Weeds and More Pte Ltd., and Yayasan Sabah Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Chrysanthemum - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rose - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Carnation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Sales type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Sales type

  • Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Exports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Sales type

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Black Tulip Group

  • Dummen Orange

  • Floristika.com.my Sdn Bhd

  • I-Tech Farming Solution (M) Sdn Bhd

  • Paling Horticulture Sdn Bhd

  • Splendid Floriculture Sdn Bhd

  • Syngenta AG

  • Waltex Biotec Sdn. Bhd.

  • Weeds and More Pte Ltd.

  • Yayasan Sabah Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/floriculture-market-in-malaysia-to-grow-by-usd-220-97-mn--technavio-301485002.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • What Will Stocks Do if War—or Peace—Erupts in Ukraine?

    Uncertainty and the impending Fed rate hikes clobbered shares again this past week. Time to buy the dip? Or stay on the sidelines?

  • Nasdaq Sinks Into Death Cross After 16% Drop From November Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled into an ominous “death cross” technical formation Friday for the first time since April 2020, when the pandemic battered the global economy and U.S. equity markets swooned.Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookLavrov Agrees to Me

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK fund’s bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date, and the Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn’t inspire much confidence.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) plunged 21.6% on Friday, after the fantasy sports and online betting company warned of larger losses in the coming year. DraftKings' revenue climbed 47% year over year to $473 million in the fourth quarter. DraftKings is also getting better at monetizing its customer relationships.

  • Investors shouldn't 'bottom fish' based on stock declines': Strategist

    Investors shouldn't 'bottom-fish' purely based on how low a stock has tanked, says one veteran strategist.

  • Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Z

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now. The beginning of 2021 had pitted retail investors against hedge funds in a short squeeze saga involving video game firm GameStop and […]

  • Intel's new chip plans could turn rival AMD's fortunes- analysts

    Intel Corp's latest focus on making chips to meet rising demand will give Advanced Micro Devices Inc, its biggest rival in the server and PC market, a chance to build a greater foothold in the segment, analysts said. Intel, which plans large investments in chip technologies in the next four years, said on Thursday it expects revenue from its segment housing PCs to grow in low to mid single digits, and its datacenter and AI business to grow in high teens from 2023 through 2026. AMD's market cap briefly breached Intel's earlier this week when it closed its $50 billion Xilinx deal.

  • Inflation is sending gold prices higher — one insider reveals the best trade to make

    Here's the best way to play the pop in gold prices.

  • Roku stock plummets on Q4 revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down Roku's latest earnings results.

  • Dow Jones Dives As Ukraine Tensions Rise; Tesla Stock Falls Amid Elon Musk Move; Nvidia Plunges

    The Dow Jones retreated as tensions over Ukraine spiked. Tesla stock fell amid comments by CEO Elon Musk. Nvidia stock plunged.

  • Charlie Munger: Costco will 'be an absolute titan on the internet'

    Billionaire investor Charlie Munger reiterated his confidence in Costco even after the stock's record run-up.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.

  • How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022

    Investors seeking income often turn to dividends because of their advantages over bonds and bank deposit accounts. Dividends not only provide consistent cash flow, but they can also allow investors to participate in the appreciation of the asset as well. … Continue reading → The post How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel Stock Crashed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Since crashing hard after earnings last month, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) spent much of the last three weeks clawing its way back higher -- and even approached its pre-earnings share price last week. All that hard work was undone in a day, however -- today, to be precise -- when Intel unveiled its "2022 and long-term growth strategy" last night. In its presentation, Intel described how, over the long term, it intends to rebuild its business, first reaccelerating sales growth into the "mid-to-high-single digits" range in 2023 and 2024, then stepping even harder on the gas pedal, and racing ahead to 10% to 12% annual revenue growth by 2026.

  • These 3 Stocks Just Declared Dividend Raises

    Big names in the food and beverage, industrial, and pharmaceutical sectors are lifting their payouts.