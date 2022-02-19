Floriculture Market in Malaysia to Grow by USD 220.97 mn | Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The floriculture market in Malaysia is expected to grow by USD 220.97 mn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Floriculture Market in Malaysia 2022-2026: Scope
The floriculture market in Malaysia report covers the following areas:
Floriculture Market in Malaysia 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges
One of the key drivers supporting the floriculture market growth in Malaysia is the use of flowers and plants for decorative/aesthetic purposes. The growing domestic and housing property market in Malaysia has led to high demand from the landscaping industry. Factors such as the rising disposable income of households are encouraging individuals to spend more on their gardens. Meanwhile, the availability of several varieties of flowering plants, and the awareness regarding environmental sustainability will continue to play a key role in market growth during the forecast period.
The floriculture market growth in Malaysia is hindered by the over-dependence on climatic conditions. The floriculture industry is highly dependent on the prevailing climatic conditions. The adverse impact of global climate change can also be seen in Malaysia. The country has seen below-average rainfall over the past several years. In addition, the limited supply of freshwater and drought-like conditions threaten flower production in the country and, in turn, the supply chain in the industry. Moreover, rising temperature as a result of global warming is adversely affecting flower pollination.
Floriculture Market in Malaysia 2022-2026: Segmentation
Type
Sales type
Floriculture Market in Malaysia 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Floriculture Market in Malaysia, including Black Tulip Group, Dummen Orange, Floristika.com.my Sdn Bhd, I-Tech Farming Solution (M) Sdn Bhd, Paling Horticulture Sdn Bhd, Splendid Floriculture Sdn Bhd, Syngenta AG, Waltex Biotec Sdn. Bhd., Weeds and More Pte Ltd., and Yayasan Sabah Group, among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Black Tulip Group - The company offers floriculture products such as roses, chrysanthemums, and carnations.
Dummen Orange - The company offers floriculture products such as limonium, carnation, and anthurium.
Floristika.com.my Sdn Bhd - The company offers floriculture products such as alstromeria, anthurium, and aster.
Floriculture Market in Malaysia 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist floriculture market growth in Malaysia during the next five years
Estimation of the floriculture market size in Malaysia and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the floriculture market in Malaysia
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of floriculture market vendors in Malaysia
Floriculture Market In Malaysia Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.15%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 220.97 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
3.35
Regional analysis
Malaysia
Performing market contribution
Malaysia at 100%
Key consumer countries
Malaysia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Black Tulip Group, Dummen Orange, Floristika.com.my Sdn Bhd, I-Tech Farming Solution (M) Sdn Bhd, Paling Horticulture Sdn Bhd, Splendid Floriculture Sdn Bhd, Syngenta AG, Waltex Biotec Sdn. Bhd., Weeds and More Pte Ltd., and Yayasan Sabah Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Chrysanthemum - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Rose - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Carnation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Sales type
Market segments
Comparison by Sales type
Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Sales type
Customer landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Black Tulip Group
Dummen Orange
Floristika.com.my Sdn Bhd
I-Tech Farming Solution (M) Sdn Bhd
Paling Horticulture Sdn Bhd
Splendid Floriculture Sdn Bhd
Syngenta AG
Waltex Biotec Sdn. Bhd.
Weeds and More Pte Ltd.
Yayasan Sabah Group
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
