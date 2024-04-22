Florida-based Tijuana Flats files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, closing 11 restaurants

In a wave of bankruptcy news over the last year, another Florida-based chain is adding its name to the list.

Tijuana Flats, a Tex-Mex quick service restaurant, has announced in addition to getting new owners, the company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

“Our company is excited by the new ownership group’s plan to reinvest, focus, and emphasize the things that originally brought so many people to love Tijuana Flats,” Joe Christina, Chief Executive Officer of Tijuana Flats, said in its press release. “We understand the immediate financial actions taken by them to ensure the long-term health of this great and iconic brand.”

The brand’s new owners are Flatheads, LLC. As part of its plans, the chain has closed 11 Tijuana Flats locations.

What is Chapter 11 bankruptcy?

According to the United States Courts, Chapter 11 bankruptcy is frequently referred to as a "reorganization" bankruptcy.

"Usually, the debtor remains 'in possession,' has the powers and duties of a trustee, may continue to operate its business, and may, with court approval, borrow new money," the website states. "A plan of reorganization is proposed, creditors whose rights are affected may vote on the plan, and the plan may be confirmed by the court if it gets the required votes and satisfies certain legal requirements."

Why is Tijuana Flats filing for bankruptcy?

The press release said the decision was made following a strategic review that started in November 2023 by the company's executives.

Flatheads has said its aim is to renew the restaurant's focus on quality controls, speed of service, consistency of food, serving size, and improving the in-store experience. As part of that goal, it plans to make renovations to many of its locations to give them a refresh and make dining at its restaurants a great choice for its customers.

Who founded Tijuana Flats? Chain started in Central Florida

Tijuana Flats was founded nearly 30 years ago in 1995 by University of Central Florida student Brian Wheeler. The first restaurant was in Winter Park.

What Tijuana Flats restaurants are closing? It has over 60 restaurants in Florida

Tijuana Flats —known for its brand tagline of "Tex-Mex for all" — shut down its restaurants at 5635 San Jose Blvd. in Lakewood, 11700 San Jose Blvd. Unit 24 in Mandarin, 13820 Old St. Augustine Road in Bartram Park and 5907 Roosevelt Blvd. in Ortega Village on Feb. 15, 2024.

The company has not yet announced which of its 11 restaurants have closed but said the decision “was a result of a unit-by-unit analysis of financial performance, occupancy costs, and market conditions.”

It was reported by the Florida Times-Union back in February that four locations closed suddenly, with another location on Old Baymeadows Road listed as permanantly closed as well. Tijuana Flats at 1635 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota also recently closed. The Gainesville Sun reported its location near the University of Florida closed.

These locations are no longer listed on its website. USA Today Florida Network has reached out to get a list of all the 11 closures.

According to its website, it has locations in four states — Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, and North Carolina. In Florida, it has 65 locations.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Tijuana Flats announces Chapter 11 bankruptcy. What does that mean?