Florida Blue Selects Amazon Pharmacy as Exclusive Home Delivery Provider

·4 min read

Florida Blue members will have access to low prices on common prescription medications and convenient, free home delivery from Amazon Pharmacy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Blue will become the first health insurer in the state to offer Amazon Pharmacy as their exclusive home delivery service provider for its commercial insured members. Starting January 1, 2023, more than 2 million Florida Blue members covered under individual and employer group insured products, including Truli for Health, a Florida Blue-affiliated health plan, will have access to Amazon Pharmacy's low prices on prescription medications and convenient, no-extra-cost home delivery. Earlier this year, Florida Blue also began making the service available to self-insured employers.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida/Florida Blue. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Blue Foundation)
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida/Florida Blue. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Blue Foundation)

To order prescription medications with Amazon Pharmacy, Florida Blue's members may sign in through their existing Amazon account—either online or via the mobile app—or create a new Amazon account at no cost. Amazon Pharmacy will provide Florida Blue members access to a wide selection of affordable prescription medications that treat common conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, depression, and more. In addition, customers may contact Amazon Pharmacy 24/7 with questions about their prescriptions.

"Florida Blue hopes the savings and the familiarity of ordering through Amazon will make it easier for our members to get their daily medications and better manage their health," said Chuck Divita, Florida Blue executive vice president of commercial markets. "Medication adherence is a major factor in the health and well-being of Floridians."

Florida Blue members will find their Amazon Pharmacy shopping experience includes transparent, real-time pricing information and allows them to compare and choose the option that works best for their needs – either their insurance copay price or the price from the Prime Therapeutics MedsYourWay® discount, which is administered by Inside Rx. All covered and eligible drug purchases, whether using the copay or discount card pricing, may count toward out-of-pocket maximums and deductibles.

"MedsYourWay is a reflection of what makes Prime Therapeutics so unique in the industry–true channel independence and an unbiased approach in identifying the best consumer solutions that allow Blue Plan members to easily access low-cost medications," said Jarrod Henshaw, senior vice president, chief innovation and supply chain officer for Prime Therapeutics.

At checkout, Florida Blue members who chose home delivery from Amazon Pharmacy will have the option of free shipping in as fast as one day for Amazon Prime members, or free standard shipping for other customers, plus real-time package tracking updates.

"Florida Blue is continually advancing innovative ways to improve the affordability of health care and support our members in living their healthiest lives," said Chuck Divita. "Each year more than $500 billion is spent on avoidable health care costs in the U.S. due to individuals not taking their medications properly – often due to lack of access or affordability. By selecting Amazon Pharmacy as our exclusive home delivery provider, we aim to provide our members with a more cost effective and simplified way to get the medications they need to support their health."

  • According to the American Journal of Managed Care, 50% of Americans don't take their chronic long-term therapy medications as prescribed.

  • Poor adherence contributes to around 125,000 potentially preventable deaths and up to one in four hospitalizations in the United States each year, according to published studies.

  • Home delivery of medications can improve adherence by up to 59%, which can lead to better health outcomes for individuals, according to the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy.

About Florida Blue

Florida Blue, Florida's Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, has been providing health insurance to residents of Florida for more than 75 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than 6 million members across the state. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Florida Blue contracts with Prime Therapeutics, LLC to provide pharmacy benefit management and home delivery services. Amazon Pharmacy is an independent company contracted to provide Pharmacy Home Delivery Services for Florida Blue.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-blue-selects-amazon-pharmacy-as-exclusive-home-delivery-provider-301657960.html

SOURCE Florida Blue, Florida's Blue Cross and Blue Shield company

