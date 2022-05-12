U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Expanding Employment & Educational Opportunities For Underserved Students

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
·3 min read

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute and Strayer University partner to create career opportunities for students while they earn their degrees.

Left to right: FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker, FCS Chief Administrative Officer Joyce Nelson, Strayer University President Andr&#xe9;a Backman
Left to right: FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker, FCS Chief Administrative Officer Joyce Nelson, Strayer University President Andréa Backman

Fort Myers, Florida, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) announced a dynamic new partnership that will help prepare a diverse population of students for job opportunities and support them while they continue their education. Our partnership with Strayer University’s Grads to Work program will tap individuals interested in long-term employment in the health care sector who may not otherwise have means to support their education and provide them with a pathway to a non-clinical associate degree as they pursue their career goals.

After successfully completing a five-week workforce readiness course, candidates will initially be eligible to interview for open positions at Florida Gulf Coast locations. Additional positions will become available throughout the practice’s nearly 100 locations as the program develops. Those who are hired will pursue an associate degree at Strayer at no cost to them, while gaining on-the-job experience as patient service representatives. Additionally, FCS will provide mentoring opportunities. For FCS, this is an opportunity to employ entry-level diverse talent, a critical asset especially today as the healthcare market continues to experience ongoing staffing shortages.

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker said, “Our statewide practice is at the forefront of cancer care and clinical research. We believe that combining employment and educational opportunities will create enormous opportunity and positive change in communities across Florida.”

The diversity, talent, skills and expertise of our team members are our greatest assets,” said Joyce Nelson, FCS Chief Administrative Officer. “Grads to Work will enable us to expand and diversify our talent pool to fill critical job openings while providing a results-oriented pathway for students to receive the foundation they need to thrive and grow in their future careers.”

“We’re thrilled to bring Grads to Work to a talent-focused organization like FCS,” said Andréa Backman, President of Strayer University. “Providing no cost pathways to a degree along with access to top employers can offer a unique opportunity to underserved young adults as they work to build their careers.”

FCS employs more than 4,000 team members at nearly 100 locations throughout Florida.

Strayer University is an accredited institution and a member of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

# # #

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

Attachment

CONTACT: Michelle Robey Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute 813-767-9398 Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com Jen Bradley Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute 847-280-1740 Jennifer.Bradley@FLCancer.com


