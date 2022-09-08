U.S. markets close in 2 hours 41 minutes

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Physicians Present Cancer Care Advancements at Global Oncology Gathering

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
·4 min read

FCS Physicians to Present at ESMO 2022

FCS physicians will be featured as first author and co-authors in eleven clinical studies being presented at ESMO this week.
Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research conducted by Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is among the latest cutting-edge developments and findings in cancer care being presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress being held this week in Paris, France. Several FCS Board-certified medical oncologists are the first authors and/or co-authors of eleven cancer research studies that will be shared at the gathering of oncologists, researchers, patient advocates and pharmaceutical representatives. With over 25,000 members worldwide, ESMO is the leading professional organization for medical oncology.

The following FCS physician investigators will present their research results during oral presentations, poster discussions and/or proffered paper sessions:

  • Lucio N. Gordan, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Therapeutics & Analytics, first author of a collaborative study with FCS co-authors President & Managing Physician Michael Diaz, MD, Anjan J. Patel, MD, Matthew A. Fink, MD, David Wenk, MD and also in collaboration with partners from Illumina evaluating tissue and liquid biopsy utilization in advanced NSCLC in a large community US practice; and a poster presentation in partnership with IntegraConnect on outcomes when stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC-4) patients (pts) harboring oncogenic drivers (OD) are treated initially without tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI).

  • Manish R. Patel, MD, Director of the FCS Drug Development Unit, an oral presentation as first author of a Phase Ia study of GDC-6036 monotherapy in patients with advanced-stage solid tumors with a KRAS G12C mutation; poster presentations including first author for a study examining a combination antibody therapy in patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; a first in human study testing pharmacological treatments of patients with amplified inhibitor-resistant advanced solid tumors; a Phase Ia study evaluating the safety and efficacy of monotherapy in patients with colorectal cancer with a genetic mutation; and proffered paper sessions on a phase I dose escalation and expansion study evaluating the safety and efficacy of monotherapy in patients with solid tumors; and a study evaluating the results of an antibody-drug conjugate showing antitumor activity in advanced solid tumors.

  • Sunil Gandhi, MD, FACP and James A. Reeves, Jr., MD, a phase II combination immunotherapy study in patients with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer.

  • Maen Hussein, MD, a study evaluating overall survival of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer four years after treatment.  

  • Judy Wang, MD, Associate Director of the FCS Drug Development Unit, including co-author on an oral presentation of preliminary evidence of clinical activity from Phase I and Ib trials of the CLK/DYRK inhibitor cirtuvivint (CIRT) in subjects with advanced solid tumors, and a poster presentation in Phase I study of SAR444245 (SAR’245) as monotherapy (mono) and combined with pembrolizumab (pembro) or cetuximab (cetux) in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors.

FCS President and Managing Physician Michael Diaz, MD said, “We are proud to be on the forefront of oncology care advancements. Through our Clinical Research Program, we are able to offer our patients the most promising new drugs and treatments available.”

“Research conducted at our three FCS Drug Development Units and at 37 FCS clinic sites throughout Florida is contributing to breakthrough advancements in cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship,” said Gustavo A. Fonseca, MD, FACP, FCS Director of Clinical Research. “We welcome this opportunity to join with colleagues and peers from around the globe who share our dedication to finding a cure for cancer.”

The ESMO Congress 2022 is a global stage for the exchange of potentially practice-changing data and multidisciplinary conversations that will spur transformative therapies against cancer. All of the study abstracts will be published online in the ESMO Congress 2022 Abstract Book, a supplement to the official ESMO journal, Annals of Oncology.

# # #

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy.  Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

Attachment

CONTACT: Michelle Robey, Vice President of Marketing Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute 813.767.9398 Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com Jen Bradley, Director of Corporate Communications Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute 847-280-1740 Jennifer.Bradley@FLCancer.com


