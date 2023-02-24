Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Studies Offer Innovative New Findings in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Gastrointestinal and Genitourinary Cancers at Global Symposium

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovations in cancer treatment resulting from research conducted through the Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) Phase 1 Drug Development Units and at FCS clinics throughout Florida were featured recently at two global gatherings sponsored by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®).

Studies presented at recent American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conferences for gastrointestinal and genitourinary cancers earlier this year were conducted with FCS participation by Maen A. Hussein, MD, Cesar Augusto Perez, MD, and Judy S. Wang, MD.

Two FCS studies of advanced treatments for solid tumors experienced in bladder, hepatobiliary and similar cancers were featured at both the ASCO® 2023 Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers Symposium and the ASCO® 2023 Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium:

A Phase 2 study investigating a treatment for patients with malignant solid tumors, co-authored by FCS medical oncologist/hematologist Maen A. Hussein, MD.

A first in human Phase 1 study co-authored by FCS medical oncologist/hematologist Cesar Augusto Perez, MD, evaluating a next-generation treatment for patients with advanced bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma), a rare disease that affects the network of tubes connecting the liver, gallbladder and small intestine.

Clinicians and researchers from around the globe came together at the two symposiums to share the latest science and approaches in GI and GU cancer treatment, research and care. Genitourinary cancers, including kidney and bladder cancers, occur in the urinary system of men and women and in the reproductive organs in men, such as prostate and testicular cancers. Gastrointestinal cancers affect the digestive tract organs, such as the stomach, large and small intestine, pancreas, colon, liver, rectum, anus and biliary system.

"Research conducted with participation from FCS continues to contribute to advancements in the study, diagnosis and treatment of all forms of cancer, including GI and GU malignancies that impact women and men around the globe," said Gustavo Fonseca, MD, FACP, Medical Director of the FCS Clinical Research Program.

"Increasingly, our studies are revealing new discoveries in the use of targeted immunotherapies and molecular-based treatments that effectively block or inhibit the growth of cancer cells," said FCS Director of Drug Development Manish R. Patel, MD, who oversees the statewide practice's three early phase Drug Development Units in Sarasota, Lake Mary and Lake Nona.

Story continues

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD added, "These findings are positively impacting patient outcomes – improving cure rates and extending lives for women and men around the world."

Also included among the FCS medical oncologists/hematologists sharing the outcomes of FCS research studies in presentations at the ASCO® GI Symposium was FCS Associate Director of Drug Development Judy S. Wang, MD.

Trial in progress: A phase 1, first-in-human, open-label, multicenter, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study of ASP3082 in patients with previously treated advanced solid tumors and KRAS G12D mutations

Clinical and molecular presentation of KRAS G12D-mutated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma in real-world settings. Cesar Augusto Perez, MD was also a co-author.

The American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. (ASCO®) represents nearly 45,000 oncology professionals who care for people living with cancer. Through research, education, and promotion of high quality and equitable patient care, ASCO works to conquer cancer.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

(PRNewsfoto/Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-cancer-specialists--research-institute-studies-offer-innovative-new-findings-in-the-diagnosis-and-treatment-of-gastrointestinal-and-genitourinary-cancers-at-global-symposium-301755620.html

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute