Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Opens New Location in Central Florida

Representatives from Florida Cancer Specialists, HCA Healthcare, UCF and Sarah Cannon Research Institute celebrate the opening of the FCS Lake Nona Cancer Center.

Fort Myers, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new clinical site in Lake Nona, FL. Located on the University of Central Florida (UCF) Cancer Center Campus at 6400 Sanger Road, Suite A-2400, Orlando, FL, the nearly 10,000 square foot FCS Lake Nona Cancer Center provides a broad range of services for patients, including medical oncology, in-house laboratory and specialty oral oncology pharmacy, diagnostic imaging and care management, which offers patients 24-7 access to an oncology certified registered nurse.

FCS CEO Nathan H. Walcker said, “Our new location in Lake Nona will increase convenience for cancer patients in Orange County. They will be able to access a variety of personalized services and the most advanced treatments and therapies all under one roof. We are extremely excited about the addition of Lake Nona to our statewide community oncology network.”

FCS President and Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD added, “Within the next few months, Lake Nona patients will also have the opportunity to participate in both early and late phase clinical research. With our strategic partner, the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, one of the leading clinical trial organizations in the world, we are able to offer clinical trials of the most promising new treatments for a variety of cancer types.”

FCS Board-certified medical oncologists Drs. Ernesto Bustinza, Martin Dietrich, Meera Iyengar and Michel Velez are seeing patients at the new location.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

