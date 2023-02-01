U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Appoints Hitesh Patel, MD to Executive Board

·2 min read

Fort Myers, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to announce that Hitesh Patel, MD has joined its Executive Board, effective January 27, 2023.

Hitesh Patel, MD, a medical oncologist and hematologist for Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, joins the statewide practice's Executive Board, effective January 27, 2023.

Triple Board-certified in Hematology, Medical Oncology and Internal Medicine, Dr. Patel provides care to patients at two FCS clinic locations in Clearwater, FloridaAxelrod and Clearwater North McMullen Booth. He joined the statewide practice in 2011.

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD said, "Dr. Patel is highly regarded by his colleagues and patients as a skilled and compassionate cancer care expert and as a leader in the field. We appreciate his willingness to serving in this capacity to advance the delivery of world-class cancer care in a rapidly changing and challenging environment."

After receiving his medical degree from Kasturba Medical College in Karnataka, India, Dr. Patel completed Internal Medicine residency training at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY and a fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center at the University of South Florida College of Medicine in Tampa.

"We value our partnership with our Executive Board members, who play an integral role in ensuring that we fulfill our mission and maintain the highest ethical and clinical standards," said Nathan H. Walcker, FCS Chief Executive Officer. "Dr. Patel's insights and expertise will be a tremendous asset."

The FCS Executive Board provides strategic direction for the statewide practice, deriving clear objectives and goals to ensure its overall success. To learn more about the FCS Executive Board, visit: https://flcancer.com/physician-leadership/.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy.  Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

(PRNewsfoto/Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-cancer-specialists--research-institute-appoints-hitesh-patel-md-to-executive-board-301736553.html

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

