Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Appoints Hitesh Patel, MD to Executive Board

Fort Myers, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to announce that Hitesh Patel, MD has joined its Executive Board, effective January 27, 2023.

Triple Board-certified in Hematology, Medical Oncology and Internal Medicine, Dr. Patel provides care to patients at two FCS clinic locations in Clearwater, Florida – Axelrod and Clearwater North McMullen Booth. He joined the statewide practice in 2011.

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD said, "Dr. Patel is highly regarded by his colleagues and patients as a skilled and compassionate cancer care expert and as a leader in the field. We appreciate his willingness to serving in this capacity to advance the delivery of world-class cancer care in a rapidly changing and challenging environment."

After receiving his medical degree from Kasturba Medical College in Karnataka, India, Dr. Patel completed Internal Medicine residency training at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY and a fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center at the University of South Florida College of Medicine in Tampa.

"We value our partnership with our Executive Board members, who play an integral role in ensuring that we fulfill our mission and maintain the highest ethical and clinical standards," said Nathan H. Walcker, FCS Chief Executive Officer. "Dr. Patel's insights and expertise will be a tremendous asset."

The FCS Executive Board provides strategic direction for the statewide practice, deriving clear objectives and goals to ensure its overall success. To learn more about the FCS Executive Board, visit: https://flcancer.com/physician-leadership/.

