Florida CFO to hold insurance roundtable in Clearwater

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is hosting a roundtable on homeowners insurance in Clearwater tomorrow, featuring the state’s top insurance officials.

Patronis’ Putting Policyholders First panel will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Karol Hotel near St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. It’s not open to the public.

The event will feature Florida’s two insurance regulators: Patronis and Office of Insurance Regulation Commissioner Mike Yaworsky. Others on the panel include Tim Cerio, the president and CEO of state-run Citizens Property Insurance, and Tasha Carter, the state’s insurance consumer advocate. Some legislators are expected to attend, too.

The event has not yet been formally announced, and the subject is unknown. It’s expected to be livestreamed on The Florida Channel, according to a spokesperson.

Florida’s homeowners crisis has become lawmakers’ top constituent issue, but public hearings — both in the Legislature and around the state — have been rare. Patronis, a Republican, is considering a run for governor after DeSantis leaves office in early 2027.