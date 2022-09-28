U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

Florida Community Care Health Plan Reaches 20,000 Members

Independent Living Systems (ILS)
·3 min read
Independent Living Systems (ILS)
Independent Living Systems (ILS)

Independent Living Systems’ subsidiary provides long-term care services and supports to members throughout the state of Florida

MIAMI, FL, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Living Systems (ILS), a national health care services company, announced that its Long-Term Care Plus Florida Medicaid health plan, Florida Community Care, LLC (FCC), has enrolled its 20,000th member making FCC the third largest managed long-term care plan in the state. 

Founded in December of 2018, FCC serves the needs of its members by providing long-term health care services and supports.  FCC is a Provider Services Network (PSN) that has a contract with Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) as a Long-Term Care Plus Plan to provide integrated services to the state’s Medicaid enrollees who receive Long-Term Care services.

"This milestone in our Plan's growth is a testament to our dedication to the members that we serve. FCC is committed to providing the highest quality of care by providing exceptional person-centered health and long-term care," said ILS Chairman and CEO, Nestor Plana.

Josefina Carbonell, FCC President added, “Our goal as a company has always been to provide the highest level of care to the people in our community that need it most – seniors, persons with disabilities, and those with special needs.  We will continue to help our members receive the services they need to function as independently as possible.” 
FCC is approved by the state to provide Managed Medical Assistance (MMA) and Long-Term Care (LTC) services to Florida’s Medicaid population in all 11 regions.

About Florida Community Care, LLC 
Florida Community Care (FCC) is a Provider Services Network (PSN) that has a contract with the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) as a Long-Term Care Plus Plan to provide integrated services to Florida’s Medicaid enrollees who receive Long-Term Care services.  FCC is approved by the state to provide Managed Medical Assistance (MMA) and Long-Term Care (LTC) services to Florida’s Medicaid population in all 11 Florida regions.  These services focus on preventing unnecessary admissions into institutionalized settings such as nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities while fostering independence by connecting members to community resources that meet their long-term care needs and address social determinants of health. For more information, visit www.fcchealthplan.com.

About Independent Living Systems
Independent Living Systems (ILS) is a Florida-based company providing a comprehensive range of turnkey payer services to managed care organizations and providers that support high-cost, complex populations in the dual eligible (Medicare and Medicaid), persons with disabilities, and special needs markets. An industry leader in managing home and community-based programs for two decades, ILS leverages an award-winning technology platform to improve health outcomes. The company owns and operates Florida Community Care, Florida’s only statewide Medicaid long-term care provider service network, as well as Florida Complete Care, a Medicare Advantage special needs plan for people who live in a nursing home, an assisted living facility, or live at home and have complex health issues that require more coordinated and comprehensive care. For more information, visit www.ilshealth.com. 



Lauren Berger
Account Director, BoardroomPR
lberger@boardroompr.com
954-370-8999



