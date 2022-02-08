U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

Florida Department of Transportation Selects moovel for Automated Fare Collection

·2 min read

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- moovel is pleased to announce that it has entered a contract with the Florida Department of Transportation's (FDOT) SunRail transit operator in Central Florida to provide its next generation fare collection system. SunRail is one of the most significant and important transit services in the State of Florida, operating on nearly 50 miles of track for its 16 rail stations that run through Volusia, Seminole, Orange, and Osceola counties. The system also links into the bus operations of both LYNX and Votran.

(PRNewsfoto/moovel North America)
(PRNewsfoto/moovel North America)

During this multi-year project, moovel will be replacing the prior system after its selection over several other firms. moovel was acquired just over a year ago by Strategic Mapping from a joint venture between Daimler and BMW who had invested tens of millions of dollars building a world class mobile payment and fare collection engine. The company will be deploying its multi-tenant, account-based backend system along with its award-winning mobile ticketing application. moovel will also be providing operation and maintenance services for the equipment and system to ensure services operate effectively and smoothly throughout the life of the contract.

In fact, at 4.9 stars, the moovel mobile ticketing application has the highest rated solution in North America with the Maryland Department of Transportation's bus, light rail, metro, and commuter rail systems. They also average 4.7 stars in their other deployments throughout the U.S. "This is an exciting project for us and one that we are very proud to have been selected to provide by FDOT. We look forward to providing the best fare collection system experience to the citizens of Central Florida and beyond," said Mr. Bram Granovsky, moovel's Chief Executive Officer.

moovel has been a leader in innovation and has been providing a quality fare collection experience for over a decade with transit clients and partner companies. They utilized the first smart card emulation on a mobile device, using both Apple and Google in the wallet, in North America with TriMet in Portland, Oregon. "moovel is excited to leverage our rich history and strong technology platform for the transportation needs of this country, and I am especially privileged to do so in my home State of Florida," said Mr. Ian Newberg, moovel's Vice President for Business Development. Newberg went on to say, "We are expanding quickly and are aggressively hiring as we grow. These are exciting times for us and our industry, and we are proud to be a part of it as we Build Back Better in our communities."

To learn more about what moovel has to offer, including how you can be a part of their growing and dynamic team, visit their website at moovelus.com.

Contact: biz@moovel.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-department-of-transportation-selects-moovel-for-automated-fare-collection-301477575.html

SOURCE moovel

