Florida district reaches deal in federal special education investigation

The big story: Nearly four years ago, the Pasco County school district faced allegations that it was improperly sharing student data with law enforcement.

Details about the situation enraged some families, advocates and activists who demanded a stop to the practice, along with structural changes to prevent future recurrence. Among those paying attention were federal officials, who called for investigations.

The U.S. Department of Justice took a closer look, and identified some problems with the way the schools treated students with disabilities. Without admitting any wrongdoing, the district this week reached a settlement in the case, agreeing to take several steps aimed at better serving the students. Read more here. See the settlement agreement here.

Testing: The Pinellas County school district is exploring ways to make it easier for high schoolers to earn semester exam exemptions. Officials say they hope the change would incentivize improved attendance. • State lawmakers advanced a measure that would waive admission exams for service members who seek to enroll in a master’s program at a state university, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

Teacher pay: Representatives from the Orange County teachers union and school district reached an agreement providing teachers with raises close to 10%, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Special needs: The Polk County school district has created a parent liaison to help families navigate special education services, Bay News 9 reports.

Security: A bill to provide ongoing funding for the security of Jewish day schools is on its way to the governor’s desk, Florida Politics reports.

Religion in schools: Volusia and Flagler county residents have mixed views on legislation that would allow schools to use volunteer chaplains for counseling services, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.

Funding: Marion County has reinstituted school impact fees on new home construction after a 13-year hiatus, WKMG reports.

Diversity: The University of Florida faculty union has sent president Ben Sasse a letter opposing the school’s disbanding of diversity, equity and inclusion programs and offices, WCJB reports.

Consolidation: Duval County school district officials are recommending demolishing two elementary schools and combining them with a third, WJXT reports.

Code of conduct: The Brevard County School Board aims to provide rules on the use of artificial intelligence as it revises its student code of conduct, Florida Today reports.

Career education: The Citrus County school district has won a $2 million grant to expand its construction academy, Bay News 9 reports.

Book challenges: The Florida Senate approved a measure that would limit the number of book challenges residents who are not parents may file monthly in their school district, Florida Phoenix reports. The proposal still must get House approval. • Palm Beach County schools have had four formal book challenges this academic year, with one title being temporarily removed, the Palm Beach Post reports.

Today in Tallahassee ... The Senate convenes at 9 a.m. Bills available on special order include SB 1044 on school chaplains, HB 1317 on patriotic organizations in schools, SB 7048 on vouchers and SB 1372 on teacher preparation. • The House convenes at 10:30 a.m. Bills up for final consideration include SB 994 on student transportation, SB 46 on tutoring programs, SB 7032 on alternative high school graduation options and SB 62 on tuition.

