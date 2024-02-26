Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 7 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,090.75
    -10.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,138.00
    -51.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,940.75
    -50.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,015.40
    -5.10 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.27
    -0.22 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    2,042.40
    -7.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    -0.18 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0831
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.75
    -0.79 (-5.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2670
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4320
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,485.20
    -253.74 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,706.28
    +21.79 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,233.71
    +135.01 (+0.35%)
     

Florida Dunkin' Donuts employee burned after customer throws hot coffee in her face

92
Greg Wehner
·1 min read

A Florida Dunkin’ Donuts employee was burned after an angry customer threw hot coffee in her face, according to police.

The New Port Richey Police Department was called to the incident, which happened at about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday morning at a Dunkin’ Donuts on US Highway 19.

When officers arrived, they learned a man had been given an extra cup of coffee for free by an employee at the Dunkin' Donuts.

Police said the man became irate, but did not elaborate further. He then threw the hot cup of coffee at the employee’s face, causing her skin to blister.

‘GHOST GUN’ MAKER AGREES TO CEASE SALES TO MARYLAND RESIDENTS AS PART OF LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT

Dunkin Donuts coffee thrower
Police in New Port Richey, Florida are searching for a man who threw hot coffee on an employee at Dunkin' Donuts on Sunday morning.

Now, police are searching for the suspect and have released a series of images on social media.

READ ON THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The suspect appears to be driving a silver four-door SUV. He has short dark hair, a beard, mustache, and a soul patch under his lip.

FRAUDSTER ALMOST STOLE HISTORIC HOTEL FROM CHURCH AFTER DIGGING IN THROUGH HOUSING COURT LOOPHOLE

Dunkin suspect
The New Port Richey Police Department in Florida is looking for a man who threw a free hot cup of coffee at an employee on Sunday after becoming irate.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Dunkin’ Donuts did not respond to inquiries from FOX Business about the matter.


Original article source: Florida Dunkin' Donuts employee burned after customer throws hot coffee in her face

Advertisement