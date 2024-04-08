Florida gas prices just took a dive. Will they go even lower? Let’s take a look

Florida gas prices have dropped from last week.

Miami saw more than a 10-cent decrease at the pump on Monday, with prices averaging $3.52 a gallon, and statewide prices are down about 13 cents.

The drop in Florida comes as gas prices across the country have increased.

Looking for the cheapest gas in the state? It’s in North Florida.

Here’s what to know:

Gas prices on a trend.

Gas prices in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade: The average price: $3.52 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 1,700 stations in the region, a decrease of 10.2 cents a gallon from last week. Prices in the Miami area are 3.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Cheapest gas in the Miami area was $2.79 and the most expensive $4.99.

▪ Fort Lauderdale: $3.55

▪ West Palm Beach/Boca Raton: $3.67

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.45.

Gas prices around Florida

Monday prices, according to AAA:

Bradenton/Sarasota: $3.45

Fort Myers: 3.48

Jacksonville: $3.40

Naples: $3.62

Orlando: $3.37

Panama City: $3.25

Pensacola: $3.37

Port St. Lucie: $3.51

Tampa/St. Pete: $3.41

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.59.

What the experts are saying

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “Only a handful of states have seen prices decline over the last week. With oil prices rising to nearly $87 per barrel last week, their highest since October, we are not only facing the seasonal factors that push prices up — refinery maintenance, the switch to summer gasoline, and rising demand—but also escalating crude oil prices as OPEC’s production cuts continue to cause declining global oil inventories, with escalations between Iran and Israel adding to concerns of further destabilization. The West Coast is likely to see gas prices continue to jump, and in a week or so, will be joined by the mid-Atlantic and Northeast states as they wrap up the transition to summer gasoline.”

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.