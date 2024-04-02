Florida High-Speed Rail Senior Muni Debt Rated Investment Grade

(Bloomberg) -- Brightline, the first private US passenger railroad in more than a century, obtained an investment-grade rating on its proposed senior municipal bonds in advance of a planned refinancing of $3.6 billion of debt.

S&P Global Ratings assigned a preliminary BBB- rating, its lowest investment grade, to $2 billion of tax-exempt Brightline bonds, which are likely to be issued this month by the Florida Development Finance Corp. Brightline expects that Assured Guaranty will insure $1 billion of the tax-exempt debt.

The Fortress Investment Group-backed railroad, which started long-distance service between Miami and Orlando in September, also plans to sell $1 billion in speculative-grade corporate bonds yielding in the high-single to low-double digits, Bloomberg previously reported. Another $1.6 billion of debt and equity could come from Fortress or other investors.

Brightline, which carried about 230,000 passengers in February, began its short distance service between Miami and West Palm Beach in 2018.

The investment-grade rating could broaden the market for the higher-speed rail line’s municipal debt and lower its borrowing costs, market watchers say. Brightline’s current muni-bond debt is unrated.

