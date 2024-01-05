Florida Home Prices Are Rising: See How Much Prices Increased in 6 Major Metros in 2023
Overall, home prices in the U.S. have risen 6.4% over the past year, but in three big Florida metros, prices have increased even more, according to the latest Redfin Home Price Index.
Grant Cardone: Here’s the Best Way To Start Investing In Real Estate With $5,000
Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
Here’s a look at how much home prices have increased in six major Florida cities between October and November 2023, as well as how much they increased from November 2022 to November 2023.
Miami
Month-over-month change: 1%
Year-over-year change: 10.7%
Look: 7 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in Florida
Florida Retirees are Fleeing: 7 Items That Are Simply Too Expensive in the Sunshine State
Sponsored: Get Paid To Scroll. Start Now
West Palm Beach, Florida
Month-over-month change: 0.4%
Year-over-year change: 10.6%
I’m a Real Estate Agent: 6 Places I’d Retire If I Had $500,000
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Month-over-month change: 0.3%
Year-over-year change: 9%
Tampa, Florida
Month-over-month change: 1%
Year-over-year change: 6%
Orlando, Florida
Month-over-month change: 0.6%
Year-over-year change: 5.1%
More: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These 20 Florida ZIP Codes
Jacksonville, Florida
Month-over-month change: 0.3%
Year-over-year change: 2.5%
All data is sourced from Redfin and is accurate as of Dec. 19, 2023.
More From GOBankingRates
Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Florida Home Prices Are Rising: See How Much Prices Increased in 6 Major Metros in 2023