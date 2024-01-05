Advertisement
Florida Home Prices Are Rising: See How Much Prices Increased in 6 Major Metros in 2023

Gabrielle Olya
·1 min read
Overall, home prices in the U.S. have risen 6.4% over the past year, but in three big Florida metros, prices have increased even more, according to the latest Redfin Home Price Index.

Here’s a look at how much home prices have increased in six major Florida cities between October and November 2023, as well as how much they increased from November 2022 to November 2023.

Miami

  • Month-over-month change: 1%

  • Year-over-year change: 10.7%

West Palm Beach, Florida

  • Month-over-month change: 0.4%

  • Year-over-year change: 10.6%

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

  • Month-over-month change: 0.3%

  • Year-over-year change: 9%

Tampa, Florida

  • Month-over-month change: 1%

  • Year-over-year change: 6%

Orlando, Florida

  • Month-over-month change: 0.6%

  • Year-over-year change: 5.1%

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Month-over-month change: 0.3%

  • Year-over-year change: 2.5%

All data is sourced from Redfin and is accurate as of Dec. 19, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Florida Home Prices Are Rising: See How Much Prices Increased in 6 Major Metros in 2023

