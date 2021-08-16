U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,457.67
    -10.33 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,494.87
    -20.51 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,710.37
    -112.53 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,206.80
    -16.31 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.60
    -0.84 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.40
    +10.20 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1780
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2450
    -0.0520 (-4.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2390
    -0.3310 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,425.23
    +464.12 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.00
    -15.58 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Florida Insurance Agency, Harris Insurance Listed in 50 Best Companies to Watch 2021

Harris Insurance
·3 min read

Fort Walton Beach, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harris Insurance, an independent agency based in Fort Walton Beach, FL, is proud to announce that they have been listed as one of the "50 Best Companies to Watch 2021" by the CIO Bulletin. Harris Insurance was included in the list in view because of its significant impact on Florida’s economy that goes above and beyond its responsibilities of collecting premiums and settling claims. Harris Insurance actively seeks the best licensed talent and maintains a rigorous training schedule to collaborate and continually improve knowledge and skills in an ever-changing market.

Natalie Schmidt, Business Development Director at Harris Insurance, says, “We are certainly proud that we have been included in the prestigious list of the "50 Best Companies to Watch 2021" by the CIO Bulletin. At the same time, we feel challenged to continue to do our best in helping protect the people of Florida. Our company actively works with over 150 insurance companies to make sure that we always provide the best value to our clients.”

Harris Insurance is not new to receiving awards as they were voted “Best Customer Service 2019” award by readers of VIP Destin Magazine. They have also been awarded “Best Insurance Agency” by local contests “Best on The Emerald Coast” and “Finest on The Emerald Coast” numerous times. The insurance agency was founded in 1965 by Cyrus Harris to help Florida residents get home, auto, business, and life insurance. Later, Whit Harris, the current President of Harris Insurance, focused on using the most innovative technologies and experienced professionals and staff members to ensure the best customer experience while discovering new business opportunities. Whit serves as the President of Harris Insurance and works alongside both of his children, Garrett Harris and Natalie Schmidt.

Despite the Florida insurance market being in a crisis at the present time as more than 30,000 policies are expected to be non-renewed next year, the team at Harris Insurance are trained and motivated daily to ensure that they are providing the best possible service to their clients throughout Florida. Furthermore, their use of emerging technologies has helped them provide the best customer service possible. Through proprietary software systems, they are able to shop and compare all available insurance policies with each request. This feat is not usually done by independent agencies because of the cost in both time, manpower, and resources. Those who want to know more about Harris Insurance can view the company Facebook page.

Their use of cybersecurity has also contributed to their success as it ensures that confidential customer data and information are always protected. Recently, they have introduced email automation, texting, and chat bots to enhance the customer experience in dealing with the local, insurance agency while adding modern conveniences.

Harris Insurance helps people and businesses get auto insurance, condominium insurance, homeowners insurance, flood insurance, business insurance, life insurance, umbrella insurance, boat insurance, and more. They want to stress that not having the proper coverage or limit can have significant financial consequences. Their mission is to always work with their clients to obtain the strongest coverages for the most affordable cost.

Those who are interested in learning more about the policies and services offered by Harris Insurance, can visit their website or contact Harris Insurance by phone or via email. Hours are Monday thru Friday, from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm CST.

###

For more information about Harris Insurance, contact the company here:

Harris Insurance
Natalie Schmidt
(850) 244-2111
Natalie@harrisinsurance.com
123 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

CONTACT: Natalie Schmidt


Recommended Stories

  • DYAI: Sorrento Deal Provides Upfront Cash

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:DYAI READ THE FULL DYAI RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2021 Operational & Financial Results Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) released second quarter 2021 operational and financial results on August 12, 2021 and concurrently filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC. Following the release, an investor conference call was held. Highlights for the year to date

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    These investments seem pretty vulnerable right now.

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks That May Fall 53% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    Time and again, patience begets profits on Wall Street. According to Wall Street analysts and investment firms, there are three high-flying stocks that could lose anywhere from 53% to 84% of their value over the coming year, based on the consensus price target for each company. First up is skyrocketing biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which has gained almost 1,900% since the beginning of 2020.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • 3 Reasons I Just Bought Amazon Stock

    Sometimes investing in stocks is simple. Find the best companies and buy shares whenever Wall Street turns negative on them. It can seem counterintuitive. How can the stocks with the best historical performance still produce great future returns? But winners keep winning.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Better Dividend Stock: AbbVie or Pfizer?

    If you're looking for juicy dividend yields, you might want to check out big pharmaceutical stocks. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stand out as two of the best in the industry. So far this year, Pfizer has been the bigger winner in terms of stock performance .

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • ESSA Pharma Provides Corporate Update and Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

    ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2021. All references to "$" in this release refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shareholders are still up 731% over 3 years despite pulling back 26% in the past week

    The GrowGeneration Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRWG ) share price has had a bad week, falling 26%. But over three years the...

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • A Closer Look At Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GILD) Impressive ROE

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect to Own When the Market Crashes

    Experienced investors know that it's almost impossible to time stock market crashes with a high level of consistency. Keith Noonan: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) provides wireless connectivity chips used by Apple and other mobile hardware producers, and it's also a rising player in the infrastructure and security software markets. The stock pays a dividend yielding roughly 2.9%, and the company is trading at roughly 17.5 times this year's expected earnings.

  • MariMed Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

    MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) ("MariMed" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on health and wellness and improving lives every day, today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Earnings Update: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's shaping up to be a tough period for ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ), which a week ago released some...

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Is The Trade Desk Stock a Buy?

    After a rough start to 2021, shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) are making a comeback with a vengeance and are homing back in on all-time highs. This cloud software stock is still a buy. The Trade Desk just provided its mid-year update for 2021, and business is firing on all cylinders.