Florida Insurance Agency, Harris Insurance Listed in 50 Best Companies to Watch 2021

Fort Walton Beach, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harris Insurance, an independent agency based in Fort Walton Beach, FL, is proud to announce that they have been listed as one of the "50 Best Companies to Watch 2021" by the CIO Bulletin. Harris Insurance was included in the list in view because of its significant impact on Florida’s economy that goes above and beyond its responsibilities of collecting premiums and settling claims. Harris Insurance actively seeks the best licensed talent and maintains a rigorous training schedule to collaborate and continually improve knowledge and skills in an ever-changing market.

Natalie Schmidt, Business Development Director at Harris Insurance, says, “We are certainly proud that we have been included in the prestigious list of the "50 Best Companies to Watch 2021" by the CIO Bulletin. At the same time, we feel challenged to continue to do our best in helping protect the people of Florida. Our company actively works with over 150 insurance companies to make sure that we always provide the best value to our clients.”

Harris Insurance is not new to receiving awards as they were voted “Best Customer Service 2019” award by readers of VIP Destin Magazine. They have also been awarded “Best Insurance Agency” by local contests “Best on The Emerald Coast” and “Finest on The Emerald Coast” numerous times. The insurance agency was founded in 1965 by Cyrus Harris to help Florida residents get home, auto, business, and life insurance. Later, Whit Harris, the current President of Harris Insurance, focused on using the most innovative technologies and experienced professionals and staff members to ensure the best customer experience while discovering new business opportunities. Whit serves as the President of Harris Insurance and works alongside both of his children, Garrett Harris and Natalie Schmidt.

Despite the Florida insurance market being in a crisis at the present time as more than 30,000 policies are expected to be non-renewed next year, the team at Harris Insurance are trained and motivated daily to ensure that they are providing the best possible service to their clients throughout Florida. Furthermore, their use of emerging technologies has helped them provide the best customer service possible. Through proprietary software systems, they are able to shop and compare all available insurance policies with each request. This feat is not usually done by independent agencies because of the cost in both time, manpower, and resources. Those who want to know more about Harris Insurance can view the company Facebook page.

Their use of cybersecurity has also contributed to their success as it ensures that confidential customer data and information are always protected. Recently, they have introduced email automation, texting, and chat bots to enhance the customer experience in dealing with the local, insurance agency while adding modern conveniences.

Harris Insurance helps people and businesses get auto insurance, condominium insurance, homeowners insurance, flood insurance, business insurance, life insurance, umbrella insurance, boat insurance, and more. They want to stress that not having the proper coverage or limit can have significant financial consequences. Their mission is to always work with their clients to obtain the strongest coverages for the most affordable cost.

Those who are interested in learning more about the policies and services offered by Harris Insurance, can visit their website or contact Harris Insurance by phone or via email. Hours are Monday thru Friday, from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm CST.

