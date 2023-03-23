U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,929.64
    -7.33 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,932.54
    -97.57 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,710.86
    +40.90 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.12
    -12.23 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.56
    -1.34 (-1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    2,005.20
    +55.60 (+2.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.55 (+2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0853
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4270
    -0.0730 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2277
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5250
    -0.8590 (-0.65%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,019.48
    -434.59 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.94
    +17.48 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.60
    -67.24 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     
LIVE:

Lawmakers say TikTok 'beholden' to Beijing as TikTok CEO Shou Chew testifies

Detailed updates on the high-stakes House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

Florida International University student-led "Green Team" diverts over 40 tons of waste at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival®

PR Newswire
·3 min read

MIAMI, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 40 tons of waste is staying out of landfills thanks to a green initiative launched at the 22nd annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival® and led by students and their professor at Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management under the guidance of Clean Vibes, a company dedicated to responsible on-site event waste management.

The team created 47,960 pounds of recycling, 14,300 pounds of compost and 23,867 pounds of rescued food.

That's a total of 86,127 pounds or over 43 tons. Included in these waste diversion efforts was food donated to local homeless shelters to make thousands of meals for food-insecure communities. The numbers are significant for the festival, which has successfully performed food rescue for more than 15 years and launched a similar recycling program initially 10 years ago.

"It was truly a great experience being a part of this monumental task and especially now to see the results that show that we did some serious good for the Festival, the community, and the planet," said John Buschman, FIU Chaplin School professor, Green team and food rescue faculty lead, and co-director of the university's unique bachelor's degree in global sustainable tourism.

Nearly 65,000 people attended the 110+ gourmet gatherings that took place February 23-26 on Miami Beach and across South Florida.

The green team is part of a larger model for sustainability, which includes the Chaplin School's fully online degree that provides students with the knowledge and skills to lead the hospitality and tourism business sectors on sustainable practices, resiliency, and advocacy in this emerging field, creating the future leaders in sustainability. This spring, the first cohort of bachelor of art degree students in global sustainable tourism graduates and heads into the workforce.

"We are here to leave the beach as clean as we found it, and as a way to help our planet. Teaching people and education, it is big and sharing all our knowledge about sustainability is a great way to do that," said Keidybel Rincon, sustainability intern and Chaplin School master's degree student. She hopes to be a CEO -- Chief Environmental Officer -- one day.

While North Carolina-based Clean Vibes has implemented volunteer programs to assist in waste diversion at large events for over two decades, this was the first time they partnered strictly with a university to provide and organize the Green Team volunteers.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, landfills are among the country's largest sources of methane - a greenhouse gas emitted by waste such as food scraps, wood and paper - that contributes to global warming. A United Nations Climate & Clean Air Coalition annual report found reductions in methane emissions are the best way to slow down climate change. The UN report includes a strategy to reduce climate pollutants significantly by 2030 by reducing methane emissions.

Media Contact:
Ivonne Yee-Amor
305.299.2091
iamor@fiu.edu

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-international-university-student-led-green-team-diverts-over-40-tons-of-waste-at-the-south-beach-wine--food-festival-301780233.html

SOURCE Florida International University

Recommended Stories

  • A huge ship once owned by Microsoft’s co-founder has tipped over with 21 people rushed to the hospital

    Harrowing photos from the scene show the 3,000-ton ship leaning at a 45-degree angle.

  • BP Stock Jumped 20% After Trimming Climate Targets — A Black Eye For ESG Investing?

    BP shook up its carbon reduction strategy after lagging behind U.S. energy stocks for years. What does this mean for ESG?

  • Cost of India quitting coal is $900 billion, think tank says

    If India stopped burning coal tomorrow, over five million people would lose their jobs. The International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology, known by the acronym iFOREST, released two reports detailing how much it will cost for India to move away from coal and other dirty fuels without jeopardizing the livelihoods of millions who still are employed in coal mines and thermal power plants. Ensuring that everyone can come along in the clean energy shift that's needed to stop the worst harms of climate change and guaranteeing new work opportunities for those in fossil fuel industries, known as a just transition, has been a major consideration for climate and energy analysts.

  • Exclusive-Walmart laying off hundreds of US workers at five e-commerce fulfillment centers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hundreds of workers at five U.S. Walmart facilities that fulfill e-commerce orders are being asked to find jobs within 90 days at other company locations, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters. About 200 workers at Pedricktown, New Jersey, and hundreds of others at Fort Worth, Texas; Chino, California; Davenport, Florida; and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania were let go due to a reduction or elimination in evening and weekend shifts, the spokesperson said. The layoffs at Walmart, a retail bellwether because of its size, could be a harbinger of further turmoil in the U.S. economy, which many economists predict could enter recession this year.

  • Gisele Bündchen says she was 'blindsided' by FTX collapse

    Gisele Bündchen recently touched on the rapid collpase of cryptocurrency exchange FTX in late 2022, describing it as "terrible" and saying it "blindsided" her.

  • SEC sues Tron founder Justin Sun, Lindsay Lohan, other celebrities over crypto sales

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday charged Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun with fraud, and accused eight celebrities including actress Lindsay Lohan and rapper Soulja Boy with illegally promoting his crypto assets. Sun and his companies Tron Foundation, BitTorrent Foundation and Rainberry were accused of having since August 2017 schemed to distribute billions of crypto assets known as Tronix (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT) and artificially inflated trading volume.

  • Construction Halted On Major Las Vegas Strip Casino Project

    Building on the Las Vegas Strip presents a special series of challenges. When Caesars Entertainment has a palace and an Eiffel Tower, and MGM Resorts has a pyramid and a Statue of Liberty, and both own nothing but massive resorts, the bar to compete is very high. All those factors mean that a shocking number of Las Vegas projects get announced but not finished by their original owners.

  • Suspected Crypto Fugitive Arrested in Montenegro

    A person suspected of being Do Kwon, creator of the failed TerraUSD stablecoin, has been arrested in Montenegro after months of being in hiding, the interior minister of the Balkan country said.

  • BlackRock to keep questioning boards on 'material' climate risks

    BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, said on Thursday it would continue to push companies for details on how they treat "material" climate-related risks, despite criticism from some U.S. politicians for its stance on the energy transition. The comments continue BlackRock's attempt to walk a middle line between Republicans who say it has overemphasized environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in investing, and shareholder activists and other investors who say the $8.6 trillion asset manager should push companies harder to address climate issues. In a statement on the priority areas it will focus on in talks with companies at the start of the season for annual company meetings, BlackRock said while it had refined some language it uses, nothing substantive had changed.

  • Immersion Cooling Firm LiquidStack Secures Series B Funding to Build Manufacturing in U.S.

    The company can reduce the carbon footprint, land and water use of bitcoin miners through its technology.

  • A 5,000-mile seaweed belt is headed toward Florida

    A 5,000-mile seaweed belt lurking in the Atlantic Ocean is expected in the next few months to wash onto beaches in the Caribbean Sea, South Florida, and the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico. The Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt — as the biomass stretching from West Africa to the Gulf of Mexico is called — contains scattered patches of seaweed on the open sea, rather than one continuous blob of sargassum. Once it washes ashore, sargassum is a nuisance — a thick, brown algae that carpets beaches, releasing a pungent smell as it decays and entangling humans and animals who step into it.

  • Spotify Has Spent Less Than 10% of Its $100 Million Diversity Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA’s $100 million Creator Equity Fund, designed to promote diversity in music and podcasts following controversial comments by the company’s star podcaster Joe Rogan, spent less than 10% of the money on that work as it rounded out its first year.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Wea

  • Eni (E) Signs Deal to Develop Offshore Wind Projects in Italy

    Combined, Eni (E) and CIP's three offshore projects will produce about 5 TWh/year.

  • Drenched Los Angeles Rattled by Strongest Tornado in 40 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles was struck by two tornadoes on Wednesday — one with the strongest winds in 40 years — as California braces for another round of rains and extreme weather next week.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerat

  • 2 employees of town near planned Ford truck plant indicted

    Two employees of a rural Tennessee town that resisted a takeover attempt by the state after Ford Motor Co. announced plans to build an electric truck plant nearby have been charged with the theft of town funds and official misconduct, officials said Wednesday. Reva Marshall, the former finance officer for the town of Mason, and Michele Scott, Mason's human resources manager, have been indicted by grand juries in two counties, the Tennessee Comptroller's Office said in a news release and an investigative report. In a report released Wednesday, investigators also questioned tens of thousands of dollars in credit card transactions and reimbursements by town employees.

  • Insurer Chubb Demands Energy Producers Cut Methane Emissions for Coverage

    Global insurer Chubb is tightening its requirements on insurance policies for oil-and- gas producers, demanding that they reduce emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Chubb which is a top-10 insurer in the worldwide oil-and-gas market by premium volume, will also stop underwriting projects in areas designated as protected by state, provincial or national governments, effective immediately. The company has been under pressure from climate activists, who have targeted banks and insurers to cut off funding and insurance coverage for fossil-fuel companies.

  • OneCoin Scam: Woman Charges with Money Laundering in $4B Fraud

    She was extradited from Bulgaria on Monday on charges that she laundered hundreds of millions of dollars for the $4 billion pyramid fraud.

  • Exclusive-Canada budget to have tax credit for equipment used to produce EVs -sources

    Canada will introduce in its budget next week a 30% investment tax credit to boost clean-tech manufacturing, especially in the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain, two government sources familiar with the document said on Thursday. The tax credit for capital investments in manufacturing equipment will be a "significant piece" of a bundle of measures aimed at putting Canada's green-transition effort on the same level as the United States, said one source. The credit will be available for future investments in equipment used to extract and process critical minerals used in EVs, a second source said, and to purchase equipment used in manufacturing along the entire EV supply chain, including for batteries.

  • Explainer-What are e-fuels, and can they help make cars CO2-free?

    Germany has declared last-minute opposition to a landmark European Union law to end sales of CO2-emitting cars in 2035, demanding that sales be allowed of new cars with internal combustion engines after that date if they run on e-fuels. The EU rules would require all new cars sold from 2035 to have zero CO2 emissions, making it effectively impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered cars. The law - which Germany, alongside a majority of EU countries and lawmakers, previously supported - would not ban internal combustion engines (ICEs).

  • Despite industry headwinds, Bitcoin mining booms in Texas

    Cryptocurrency bankruptcies and worries over electric power consumption have failed to dent the industry's growth in Texas, according to a top trade group, citing the rise in the miners' power demands. Bitcoin miners consume about 2,100 megawatts of the state's power supplies, said Lee Bratcher, president of industry group Texas Blockchain Council. Those demands amount to about 3.7% of the state's lowest forecast peak load this year, according to data from grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).