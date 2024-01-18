Florida lawmakers won’t allow 16-year-olds to work on roofs after all

TALLAHASSEE – Florida senators scaled back a bill that sought to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to work on roofing projects, limiting them to residential construction jobs below 6 feet.

Originally, SB 460 would have authorized 16- and 17-year-olds to work on roofs at residential and commercial sites.

But state Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, rewrote the measure Wednesday to exclude them from commercial jobs and working on any scaffolding, roof or ladder above 6 feet.

Supporters say the measure will allow teenagers to gain real-world experience that will serve them whether they continue in construction or go to college.

“It’s a great opportunity for young people to learn skills, to learn a trade and go forward,” said state Sen. Keith Perry, a Gainesville Republican who owns a roofing company. Perry, 65, said he started in roofing at 16 and founded his constriction business at 17.

The Senate Education PreK-12 Committee advanced the proposal on a 9-2 vote.

Opponents said roofing projects are too dangerous for minors, even under the revised terms. Roofing has the second highest rate of on-the-job deaths in civilian occupations, only behind logging, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Federal labor standards bar anyone under 18 from working “on or about a roof” unless through a federally approved apprentice or student-learner program

“This new legislation is trying to undo this protection, and thus … make it legal for employers to endanger children and violate federal law,” said Debbie Berkowitz, a former chief of staff at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and a fellow at Georgetown University’s Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor.

The Senate proposal would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to work in construction if they have earned their OSHA 10 certification, a 10-hour job-safety training program intended primarily for entry-level workers. They would need to be supervised by an employee who is at least 21 and has a minimum of two years of experience.

A separate bill (HB 49) that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to work longer hours with fewer breaks is progressing through the Florida House.