Florida Lottery weekend numbers: Mega Millions ticket sold at Publix worth $1 million

There was one winner in the drawings held Sunday, April 21 in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.

There weren't a lot of winners over the weekend — seven of them — but there were a few good ones, including a Mega Millions ticket that matched all five numbers to win $1 million. The ticket was sold at a Publix in Sunrise.

The remaining winners were playing Fantasy 5. All but two of winning tickets are worth more than $100,000. The winning tickets were sold at a variety of retailers, including Publix, Walmart, Circle K and 7-Eleven.

Games played Sunday included: Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Sunday's results:

Cash4Life winning numbers from Sunday, April 21 drawing

Winning numbers: 2-8-46-53-55 Cashball: 2

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: April 22

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Sunday, April 21

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 4-14-16-24-35

Jackpot: Rolldown

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: April 22

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Sunday, April 21

Winning numbers evening drawing: 4-5-6-10-30

Jackpot: $108,224.10

Winning tickets: One winning ticket sold Publix, 1801 E Broadway, Oviedo - QP

Next jackpot draw date: April 22

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Sunday, April 21 drawing

Morning: 7 winners

Matinee: 9 winners

Afternoon: 4 winners

Evening: 3 winners

Late night: 11 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

Miss the weekend numbers? Here they are:

Friday April 19 Florida Lottery numbers:

MegaMillions: 19-30-34-46-58 Megaball: 3 Megaplier: 3 Florida ticket sold in Sunrise matches 5 numbers to win $1 million

Jackpot Triple Play: 1-17-20-23-24-26

Cash4Life: 9-12-13-21-40 Cashball: 4

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 5-13-22-26-30; 1 winner from Lutz Evening drawing: 2-7-17-23-31; 1 winner from Englewood



Saturday April 20 Florida Lottery numbers:

Powerball: 4-35-41-44-58 Powerball: 25 PowerPlay: 3

Double Play: 25-28-36-38-68 Powerball: 23

Florida Lotto: 12-29-30-34-37-39

Double Play: 8-20-42-47-50-51

Cash4Life: 1-27-35-55-58 Cashball: 1

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 10-14-31-35-36; 3 winners in Cape Coral, Tampa Evening drawing: 7-8-14-17-19; 1 winner in Lake Worth



