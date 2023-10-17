A Florida man turned $10 into $4 million after winning $250k for life scratch-off game

A Florida man turned his ten dollars into $4 million after winning a local lottery scratch-off game.

Harrison Porter, 46, of Fort Lauderdale, won a prize from the $250,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE scratch-off game on Oct. 13. Instead of choosing the $250,000 for life, he chose the lump sum payment of $4.07 million.

Porter bought his winning ticket from Publix at 18341 Pine Boulevard in Pembroke Pines, earning the retailer an $8,000 bonus commission.

He told the Florida Lottery that his winning ticket couldn't have come at a better time, as the past few years have been challenging.

"One of the first things I'm going to do is get a place to live," Porter said.

He claimed his life-changing prize at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee on Friday.

What is $250k FOR LIFE?

$250,000 FOR LIFE is an instant game with over 7 million winning tickets and $176.4 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $250,000 a year for life.

At the start of the year, there were four $250,000-for-a-year winning tickets, now two remain.

What are the odds of winning $250k FOR LIFE?

The odds of winning the top prize is 1 in 6,046,170. The odds of winning any prize is 1 in 3.33.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

