Florida man turns $20 bill into nearly $4 million after winning Gold Rush lottery game

With just a $20 bill in his hand and a stroke of luck on his side, a Florida man bought a lottery ticket at a nearby convenience store and is now nearly $4 million richer.

Rickey Johnson of Winter Haven won the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game's top prize of $5 million, or $3.9 million after taxes, the Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday.

🌟✨Big Win Alert! Rickey Johnson from Winter Haven's life changes with a $5 million win from the $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. 💰🎉Cheers to Haines City Food Mart for helping make dreams come true! #FloridaLottery pic.twitter.com/bOBfYsxTcu — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) November 28, 2023

Johnson, 66, bought the winning ticket from a Food Mart in Haines City.

He visited the Florida Lottery headquarters and chose to get his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

David Knight buys Powerball tickets at the Shell Gateway store on March 26, 2019 in Boynton Beach, Florida.

What is Gold Rush Limited?

The Gold Rush Limited $20 Scratch-Off Game, launched in September 2021, has 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The ticket also includes over 33,000 prizes ranging from $1,000 to $100,000.

What are the odds of winning the Gold Rush Limited game?

The odds of winning the game are one in 2.65, while the chances of winning the top prize of $5 million are 1 in 2,362,500. There were initially 32 top prizes available, but currently, only nine remain.

The game is one of the most winnable multi-million scratch-off prizes in the United States.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida man's $20 bill becomes nearly $4 million after lottery win