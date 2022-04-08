Florida Medical Clinic Announces the 20th Anniversary of Dr. Joseph Cozzolino

Celebrating two decades of exceptional patient care

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Medical Clinic is proud to announce an exciting milestone with the 20th anniversary of Dr. Joseph Cozzolino. Dr. Cozzolino opened our Wesley Chapel location in 2002 and has expanded the practice with the growing community. In addition to two decades of patient care, Dr. Cozzolino is celebrating his seventh year as a Board Member at Florida Medical Clinic.

Joseph Cozzolino, MD, MBA Family Medicine Florida Medical Clinic: Wesley Chapel & Wiregrass

Dr. Cozzolino trained at Albany Medical College in New York and completed his residency at Cone Memorial Hospital in North Carolina. He served in the Air Force as an active-duty physician for four years. These military years were not only formative for Dr. Cozzolino but instrumental in shaping his outlook on patient care and how he would give back to the military community throughout his career.

Dr. Cozzolino has spent the past 20 years providing high-quality healthcare that puts the patient first. He has a particular interest in basic dermatology, including skin cancer screening and basic dermatological procedures. He also focuses on preventing cardiovascular disease through optimal hypertensive and diabetes management. He has earned the trust of his patients who highlight his compassion and consistent professionalism.

When asked about his anniversary, Dr. Cozzolino said, "I want to thank my patients in Wesley Chapel for embracing me as their physician. It's been my pleasure serving their healthcare needs and journeying with them over the years. I hope to serve for many years more alongside my partners, Drs. Santoscoy, Burton, White and Stanton."

When Dr. Cozzolino is outside of the office, he focuses on spending time with his wife and children and improving his golf game.

To make an appointment with Dr. Cozzolino in either Wiregrass or Wesley Chapel, contact his office at (813) 994.1286.

In 1993, Florida Medical Clinic founders set their sights on one idea: to provide a better way to organize and deliver high-quality and cost-effective health care to the community. Florida Medical Clinic is proud to include over 380 providers and nearly 2,000 employees in more than 50 locations across Florida's East Pasco and Hillsborough counties. Facilities include two urgent care clinics and three ambulatory surgery centers. Florida Medical Clinic doctors offer care in more than 40 different medical specialties.

Story continues

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-medical-clinic-announces-the-20th-anniversary-of-dr-joseph-cozzolino-301521196.html

SOURCE Florida Medical Clinic