U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3200
    +0.3500 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,785.60
    -525.79 (-1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Florida Medical Clinic Announces the 20th Anniversary of Dr. Joseph Cozzolino

·2 min read

Celebrating two decades of exceptional patient care

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Medical Clinic is proud to announce an exciting milestone with the 20th anniversary of Dr. Joseph Cozzolino. Dr. Cozzolino opened our Wesley Chapel location in 2002 and has expanded the practice with the growing community. In addition to two decades of patient care, Dr. Cozzolino is celebrating his seventh year as a Board Member at Florida Medical Clinic.

Joseph Cozzolino, MD, MBA Family Medicine Florida Medical Clinic: Wesley Chapel &amp; Wiregrass
Joseph Cozzolino, MD, MBA Family Medicine Florida Medical Clinic: Wesley Chapel & Wiregrass

Dr. Cozzolino trained at Albany Medical College in New York and completed his residency at Cone Memorial Hospital in North Carolina. He served in the Air Force as an active-duty physician for four years. These military years were not only formative for Dr. Cozzolino but instrumental in shaping his outlook on patient care and how he would give back to the military community throughout his career.

Dr. Cozzolino has spent the past 20 years providing high-quality healthcare that puts the patient first. He has a particular interest in basic dermatology, including skin cancer screening and basic dermatological procedures. He also focuses on preventing cardiovascular disease through optimal hypertensive and diabetes management. He has earned the trust of his patients who highlight his compassion and consistent professionalism.

When asked about his anniversary, Dr. Cozzolino said, "I want to thank my patients in Wesley Chapel for embracing me as their physician. It's been my pleasure serving their healthcare needs and journeying with them over the years. I hope to serve for many years more alongside my partners, Drs. Santoscoy, Burton, White and Stanton."

When Dr. Cozzolino is outside of the office, he focuses on spending time with his wife and children and improving his golf game.

To make an appointment with Dr. Cozzolino in either Wiregrass or Wesley Chapel, contact his office at (813) 994.1286.

In 1993, Florida Medical Clinic founders set their sights on one idea: to provide a better way to organize and deliver high-quality and cost-effective health care to the community. Florida Medical Clinic is proud to include over 380 providers and nearly 2,000 employees in more than 50 locations across Florida's East Pasco and Hillsborough counties. Facilities include two urgent care clinics and three ambulatory surgery centers. Florida Medical Clinic doctors offer care in more than 40 different medical specialties.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-medical-clinic-announces-the-20th-anniversary-of-dr-joseph-cozzolino-301521196.html

SOURCE Florida Medical Clinic

Recommended Stories

  • McConnell: Not ‘a front page headline’ that I’d back GOP nominee in 2024

    Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) on Thursday defended his stance of supporting former President Trump as the Republican nominee in 2024 should Trump run again, saying he has “an obligation to support the nominee of my party.” “Well, as the Republican leader of the Senate, it should not be a front page headline that…

  • Lawsuit: Boy's brain damaged by errant Angel Stadium throw

    A 6-year-old boy suffered a fractured skull and brain damage when he was accidentally hit by a baseball thrown by a Los Angeles Angels player who was warming up before a 2019 game, according to a lawsuit announced Thursday that blames the injury on the team’s negligence. The lawsuit by the boy's mother Beatrice Galaz said the team should have more netting along the side of the field and players shouldn't throw balls during warmups in areas where spectators could be struck, especially when the team is encouraging fans to arrive early to try to meet players. On Sept. 15, 2019, her son Bryson was walking with his father in the first row of stadium seating toward the dugout, where players were meeting fans and signing autographs more than an hour and a half before the game, the lawsuit said.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) were crashing 32.9% lower as of 10:38 a.m. ET on Friday. The steep decline came after the company announced that it has paused enrollment in three clinical studies evaluating experimental drug BCX9930. BioCryst stated in a press release that patient enrollment in the Redeem-1, Redeem-2, and Renew clinical trials is being paused while it "investigates elevated serum creatinine levels seen in some patients."

  • Following FDA rejection, Akebia lays off 180 workers

    Akebia Therapeutics has cut nearly half of its workforce following an unexpected rejection of its anemia drug by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • BTAI: IGALMI™ Approved by the FDA…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:BTAI READ THE FULL BTAI RESEARCH REPORT Business Update IGALMI™ Approved by the FDA On April 6, 2022, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved IGALMI™ for the treatment of acute agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. IGALMI is the first and only FDA-approved orally dissolving

  • Lab Notes: Venatorx closes Series C financing; Ocugen takes 'critical' step in clinical trial

    This week's Greater Philadelphia life sciences industry news includes updates on an antibiotic developer's funding deal, a medical device manufacturer's expanded product line, a Chester County gene therapy company's clinical trial, and more. Here's the roundup: Venatorx Pharmaceuticals The clinical-stage pharmaceutical company based in Malvern raised an undisclosed amount of money is a Series C financing that was led by the AMR Action Fund. The AMR Action Fund is the world’s largest public-private partnership investing in antibiotics, antifungals, and other antimicrobial treatments.

  • MediciNova's Alcohol Use Disorder Candidate Reduces Alcohol Craving, Odds Of Heavy Drinking

    MediciNova Inc (NASDAQ: MNOV) announced that secondary analysis of the Phase 2 trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol use disorder (AUD) was published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research. The publication describes a secondary analysis of a two-week clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) that enrolled 52 non-treatment-seeking participants with AUD. Initial findings showed that MN-166 (ibudilast), a neuroimmune modulator, reduces rates of heavy drinking and measures of alco

  • US, WHO officials and experts agree (sort of) on how COVID-19 spreads

    The idea that the coronavirus spreads via the air has been known since 2020 by experts across the globe, but pinpointing the definition had remained a point of contention.

  • If You Bought This Popular Chocolate, Do Not Eat It, FDA Warns

    Some of life's best moments happen when we indulge just a little. For many of us, that indulgence comes in the form of a sweet treat, specifically chocolate. With the Easter holiday right around the corner, you may have picked up some extra goodies to enjoy with friends and family. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued a warning about two chocolate products from one popular brand. Read on to find out which chocolates the agency said you should absolutely not eat.RELATED

  • Shanghai: Residents 'running out of food' in Covid lockdown

    Some living in China's biggest city say they're struggling to get supplies weeks into lockdown.

  • How Medicare 'Snuffed Out' Hope For Biogen's Controversial Alzheimer's Drug

    Medicare officially restricted use of Biogen's Alzheimer's treatment, Aduhelm, to patients enrolled in clinical studies.

  • Should Biogen Investors Be Worried About Its Alzheimer's Drug?

    Alzheimer's is a cruel disease with no cure. In "Still Alice," Julianne Moore's portrayal of a professor of linguistics at Columbia University, who suffers from the early onset of this debilitating disease without the prospect of a treatment, is hard to watch. More than 6 million Americans suffer from this destructive illness and "barring effective interventions," this figure could more than double to 14 million by 2060, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimates.

  • Here's The Bullish Sign From Iovance That Could Signal Its Turnaround

    Iovance hinted at a one-quarter delay for its melanoma treatment this week, but IOVA stock continued a two-day recovery Thursday.

  • Rejuvenation of woman's skin could tackle diseases of ageing

    Researchers rejuvenate a 53-year-old woman's skin by decades, but clinical applications are a way off.

  • Werewolf Therapeutics Shares Jump On Cancer Product Pact With Jazz Pharma

    Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) has acquired exclusive global development and commercialization rights to Werewolf Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: HOWL) WTX-613. WTX-613 is a differentiated, conditionally-activated interferon-alpha (IFNα) INDUKINE molecule. "We believe WTX-613 has the potential to minimize the toxicity associated with systemic IFNα therapy, preferentially delivering IFNα to tumors, and thereby expanding its clinical utility in treating cancer," said Rob Iannone, executive vi

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Essential" Warning

    Dr. Anthony Fauci has issued a new warning about COVID-19, telling CBS2's Jessica Moore what he expects for the next couple of months with the virus and the BA.2 Omicron subvariant. Should you be concerned? How can you stay safe? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 An Uptick in Cases Is Coming "I wouldn't say I'm breathing more easily because we have been fooled by this virus so many times over the last couple of yea

  • Sugar substitutes may interfere with liver’s ability to detoxify, researchers say

    Study found two non-nutritive sweeteners could affect liver’s metabolism of blood pressure meds, antibiotics, and antidepressants

  • Single-Leg Exercises Build the Strength and Stability You Need for Better Rides

    These single leg exercises build the strength and stability you need for a better ride.

  • BioLife Plasma Services expanding footprint with Roseville location

    BioLife Plasma Services is quickly expanding its presence in the greater Sacramento area with plans to open a Roseville facility.

  • Some beef 'raised without antibiotics' tests positive for antibiotics in study

    A new study in Science magazine identified antibiotics in some of the beef cattle in a USDA-approved no-antibiotics labeling program recognized as a gold standard for restaurants and grocery stores around the country. The study examined in Science magazine tested some 699 cows at one slaughterhouse that processes "raised without antibiotics" cattle. Most cattle in the study tested negative for antibiotics. However, 10 percent of cattle came from lots where one of the cows sampled tested positive