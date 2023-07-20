Florida needs construction workers to keep up with growth: What the data shows

Roofer Edgar Oxlaj takes a drink while installing new shingles on a Cape Coral home. Roofing is expected to be the fastest-growing individual occupation within construction in Florida, with an 18.8% increase by 2030.

A nationwide survey conducted by Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) and Autodesk found that 91% of construction firms have a hard time finding workers to hire, causing project delays and driving up costs.

“Construction workforce shortages are severe, and having a significant impact on construction firms of all types, all sizes and all labor arrangements,” Ken Simonson, AGC's chief economist, said in a statement announcing the findings. “These workforce shortages are compounding the challenges firms are having with supply-chain disruptions that are inflating the cost of construction materials, and making delivery schedules and product availability uncertain.”

Here are some specific findings of Florida companies surveyed:

93% had open "craft" positions and 81% had open "salaried" positions; and with 96% of those with open craft positions and 97% of those with open salaried positions saying they were having a hard time filling some or all of the open positions.

The open craft positions included a broad range of categories, among them carpenters, concrete workers, electricians, ironworkers, laborers, mechanics, operators of cranes or other heavy equipment, and truck drivers.

84% of companies cited a main reason for having a hard time filling available positions as candidates not being qualified to work in the industry because of such things as lack of skills or failure to pass a drug test.

Among the things employers are doing to help in hiring are increasing base pay rates (86%); providing incentives or bonuses (39%); and initiating or increasing spending on training and professional development (39%).

Among the factors delaying project completion times were longer lead time or shortage of materials (78%); delivery delays (67%); and shortage of workers (56%).

69% said they passed on some or all of its additional materials costs to customers.

Increased labor: Projected Florida construction job growth

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity estimates that the construction industry will have a 11.4% growth in jobs, from 89,774 jobs in 2022 to an estimated 656,897 in 2030.

That growth exceeds most other major industry categories, such as leisure and hospitality (11.0% growth by 2030), manufacturing (7.0%), financial (6.8%), government (5.6%), retail (2.5%) and information (2.3%). One of the few major industries with a faster job growth projection than construction during that timeframe was healthcare (13.9%).

Among the fastest-growing individual occupations within construction will be roofers (18.8% increase by 2030), glaziers (17.9%), and tile and marble setters (16.5%).

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on Twitter at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Construction industry shortage: What the data shows