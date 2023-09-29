Florida real estate market trends for Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River counties in August

The Treasure Coast real estate market for single-family homes, which has been normalizing since the middle of the coronavirus pandemic amid low inventory and high mortgage rates and home insurance premiums, continued to see sales declines in August, according to data released in September.

More homes were listed in St. Lucie and Indian River counties, but inventory remained low and houses took longer to sell in all three counties.

Low inventory and high demand kept prices higher than last year, and that lack of affordable options is affecting buyers’ decisions.

Closed sales decline

The number of homes sold in August declined from July, which is on trend with the past few months' data:

Martin : 164, down from 170 in July

Indian River : 203, down from 219 in July

St. Lucie: 505, up from 504 in July.

The housing market's seasonality could be the reason, said Kyle Von Kohorn, president-elect of the Realtors Association of Indian River County.

“Historically speaking, for Indian River County, we see our highest median sale prices in the late spring/early summer, and our lowest median sale prices occur in the mid-late fall,” Kohorn said.

All three counties saw high sales in the spring and summer of 2021-22, with sales in Martin County peaking this May.

Over the past year, the median sale price has increased by 4.6% and new listings decreased by 14%, which shows the market remains strong albeit bogged down by low inventory, Kohorn said.

Nationwide, the sales of single-family homes in August was 8.7% less than in July but 5.8% more than in August 2022, according to the U.S. Census report on new residential sales.

Affordable housing crisis brewing

Floridians pay the highest rates for insurance — needed to cover costs of new roofs and other storm damage — regardless of whether they have good credit or not.

Affordability has become an issue and is pushing people out of the market.

“Homeowners insurance rates are affecting affordability much more significantly now than they were last year at this time,” Kohorn said.

In Florida, the annual premium averages $4,200 — triple the national average, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Higher mortgage rates are also a factor in reducing affordability for new buyers. The 30-year fixed rate averaged 7.19% as of Sept. 21, up from 5.66% a year ago, while the 15-year averaged 6.54%, up from 4.98% a year ago, according to Freddie Mac. These rates are the highest in two decades.

The monthly payment to finance a median-priced home was over 20% higher than last year, Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale said in this month’s report on the nation’s housing market trends.

The rate hikes are the Federal Reserve’s way of combating inflation, which is at 3.7% now compared to over 8% last year. The Fed last hiked rates in August.

Median sale price declined

The median sale price in Martin and Indian River counties declined while it increased marginally in St. Lucie, similar to what is being seen across Florida, according to the Florida Association of Realtors:

Martin : $575,000, down from $610,000 in July

Indian River : $375,000, down from $377,500 in July

St. Lucie: $395,000, up from $390,000 in July.

High demand is contributing to the increase, said David Serle, president of Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors. Florida Realtors President G. Mike McGraw agreed, saying in a release, “Prospective buyers continue to be drawn to Florida’s lifestyle, climate and job opportunities.”

Active listings

The number of homes that came on the market increased in St. Lucie and Indian River, but decreased in Martin:

Martin : 462, down from 473 in July

Indian River : 708, up from 702 in July

St. Lucie: 1,311, up from 1,219 in July.

“The inventory has gone up just like the demand has gone up, and the days on the market have increased as well,” Serle said.

The pressures of higher mortgage rates and homeowners insurance premiums may have led to this, but it remains an opportunistic market for buyers and sellers, he added.

Housing inventory below average

Inventory, measured in the months worth of homes for sale, barely changed between July and August, and continues to be below a healthy market's average 5-6 months of supply:

Martin : 2.9 months, same as July

Indian River : 3.3 months, up from 3.1 months in July

St. Lucie: 2.7 months, up from 2.5 months in July.

Median time to contract increased

The number of days a home was on the market before a buyer signed a contract increased in all three counties:

Martin : 25 days, up from 22 days in July

Indian River : 40 days, up from 37 days in July

St. Lucie: 29 days, up from 25 days in July.

Ananya Tiwari is TCPalm's business reporter. You can contact her at ananya.tiwari@tcpalm.com or follow her on Twitter (or X) at @Ananyati.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Lack of affordability affects Florida's real estate market