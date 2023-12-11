Florida releases A-to-F school grades but with no punishment for bad marks

ORLANDO, Fla.— Florida released its annual A-to-F school report card Monday, but this year bad marks carry no negative consequences for schools because the state transitioned to a new series of standardized exams and could not fully run grade calculations.

School grades, first issued in 1999, are based on student performance on state math and reading tests. The grades released Monday are for the 2022-23 school year. Schools that improved a grade or maintained an A are eligible, as usual, for extra money from the state, but those with D's and F's will not face state oversight or the threat of a state takeover.

“These school grades serve as a baseline for districts and provide a starting point for future achievement,” said Education Commissioner Manny Diaz in a statement. “I look forward to seeing schools rise to the occasion as they continue to provide Florida students a first-rate education.”

The state’s grading formula needs two years of data to be fully calculated, as it looks at both one-year performance and growth from the past year. Because the state does not yet have two years of data from the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking, its newest standardized test, it could not calculate the “learning gain” portion of the school grading formula this year.

By state law, it also had to issue grades during this transition year that mirrored those issued after the 2021-22 school year. So in both school years, 32% of schools got A's, 25% got B's, 37% got C's, 5% got D's and 1% got F's.

In Central Florida, most schools seemed to keep whatever grade they earned in the previous year, though there were some gains and drops.

Apopka High School in Orange County improved from a C to a B, for example. Layer Elementary in Seminole County and Lost Lake Elementary in Lake County went from Cs to As and previously F-rated Catalina and Pineloch elementary schools in Orange both bumped up to Cs. Washington Shores Elementary School in Orange went from an F to a B.

Two Seminole middle schools, Greenwood Lakes and South Seminole, dropped from Bs to Cs this year, as did several Orange elementary schools, including Bonneville, Union Park and Ventura. The Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy Charter School in Orange dropped from a B to a D.

School grades were released later than usual this year because the state had to set a scoring system for the new FAST exams. The State Board of Education did that in October, adopting a plan that likely will mean slightly fewer students pass than they did on the past on the Florida Standards Assessment, the exam FAST replaced.

