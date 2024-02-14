Florida schools search for reading lessons that yield results

The big story: For years, educators have talked about the importance of getting children to read by the end of third grade.

Some schools have struggled to achieve that goal.

Wondering why, a veteran teacher at Bay Crest Elementary in Hillsborough County researched different approaches in search of better outcomes. She settled on materials from the University of Florida Learning Institute, and quickly began seeing positive results.

Now other educators across the district are getting on board. Read more here.

Hot topics

Superintendents: The Pinellas County School Board unanimously agreed to extend superintendent Kevin Hendrick’s contract by three years, WUSF reports. • Former state senator John Legg launched a website and two social media pages as he boosts his campaign to become Pasco County’s next superintendent, Florida Politics reports. • The Duval County School Board aims to have a new superintendent in place by July 1, WJXT reports. The board suspended its search last fall.

School volunteers: The Alachua County NAACP urged community members get more involved helping students in the county’s low performing schools, the Gainesville Sun reports.

School days: A survey of Broward County parents and educators shows support for transitioning to four-day school weeks, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Permission slips: Debate over the growing use of permission slips for student participation in school activities heightened in Miami-Dade County after a K-8 school asked parents to approve children attending an author’s “read aloud” during Black history month, WTVJ reports.

Moonlighting: A growing number of Alachua County teachers are turning to after-school tutoring as a way to earn extra income, WUFT reports.

History lessons: Legislation requiring students to learn about the history of communism continued to gain momentum in the state House, News Service of Florida reports.

Expense accounts: The Bay County School Board will consider revising its policies on emergency purchase spending limits, WMBB reports. The discussion comes after the superintendent spent $82,000 on furniture for classrooms serving students with developmentally challenges.

Construction funds: The Marion County School Board will ask voters to approve a local-option sales tax to support improvements at district high schools, WCJB reports. • The St. Lucie County School Board wants to seek renewal of its local-option sales tax in November, two years before it expires, TC Palm reports.

Campus safety: The Broward County school district is preparing to install metal detectors checkpoints at schools, mirroring an effort in neighboring Palm Beach County, WPTV reports. His comment came as the school district marked the sixth anniversary of the shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, the Palm Beach Post reports.

Board elections: A homeschooling advocate who previously ran for Polk County School Board in 2016 will again seek a seat on the board, the Ledger reports.

From the court docket ... A Liberty County mom is suing the school district, contending it did not follow state requirements for using corporal punishment, WMBB reports.

Today in Tallahassee ... The House Education and Employment Committee has seven bills on its agenda when it meets at 9 a.m. • The Senate Rules Committee has one education bill regarding Holocaust Remembrance Day up for review when it convenes at 9 a.m.

