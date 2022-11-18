U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

Florida Started 1,441 Transportation Projects in Year-One of Infrastructure Law, New Report Shows

·2 min read

National and State-by-State Data: artbahighwaydashboard.org

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida leveraged $2.5 billion in federal highway and bridge formula funds in FY 2022 to help jumpstart 1,441 new improvement projects in communities across the state during the first year of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), a review of U.S. Treasury Department data through September 30 shows.

"A key takeaway from the Treasury data is that the bipartisan infrastructure law is working in year-one as intended, with state transportation departments disbursing funds and projects breaking ground," said American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) Chief Economist Dr. Alison Premo Black, who prepared the report.

"The economic and quality of life benefits of the infrastructure law will become even more apparent as funding continues in coming years," adds ARTBA Chair Paula Hammond, a WSP USA senior vice president. "The beneficiaries of these long-term investments will be the American traveling public in their communities."

President Joe Biden signed the IIJA into law Nov. 15, 2021. Nearly 90 percent of IIJA's highway funds are dispersed by existing formula to states, with the remainder distributed through discretionary grant awards and other allocated programs.

Nationally, over 29,000 IIJA projects were launched through the end of September. The five largest projects supported by formula funds in Florida are:

  1. Interchange Improvements on I-4 at Sand Lake Rd - $160.4 million

  2. Expansion and Reconstruction of I-275 (State Road 93) in Pinellas County - $105.8 million

  3. I-75 and Clark Road Interchange Improvments  near Sarasota - $97.2 million

  4. Add Lanes and Rehabilitate SR 25/Okeechobee Rd - $62.2 million

  5. Construction of the New First Coast Expressway South of Jacksonville - $58.0 million

To access national and state project data, visit: artbahighwaydashboard.org.

Established in 1902, the Washington, D.C.-based ARTBA advocates for infrastructure investment and policy that meet the nation's need for safe and efficient travel.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-started-1-441-transportation-projects-in-year-one-of-infrastructure-law-new-report-shows-301683007.html

SOURCE American Road & Transportation Builders Association

