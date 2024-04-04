Florida Tech names Pericak as vice president of philanthropy

Florida Tech names Pericak as VP of philanthropy

Cassie Pericak has been named vice president of philanthropy at Florida Tech.

Cassie Pericak

She will lead the Office of Advancement in fundraising efforts and alumni engagement.

Serving previously as campaign architect, she also will assume the necessary responsibilities for launching a future comprehensive campaign.

For the last six years, Pericak has been a nationwide nonprofit strategist and philanthropy expert, holding several senior-level positions at various consulting firms. This included facilitating Florida Tech’s new strategic plan, "Forward Together. Boundless Potential."

Prior to being a consultant, Pericak worked on the advancement teams at her alma maters, Northwestern University, DePaul University and Niagara University.

Pericak holds a Bachelor of Arts from Niagara University (foreign languages, literatures, communications, international studies); and a master’s (public service management) from DePaul University.

Higgins named director at One Senior Place

One Senior Place, the Viera marketplace for senior resources, has named Angelina Higgins as its new director.

Angelina Higgins

In her new role, the former marketing and community liaison will provide free 30-minute consultations to aging adults and their family members to help them navigate the maze of senior services and evaluate choices.

Higgins, a Titusville resident, also will coordinate and host the numerous informational and educational seminars presented monthly at 8085 Spyglass Hill Road in Viera.

She brings to the job a host of skills in event planning and marketing promotion, as well as a talent for building relationships.

"Angie has worked in several positions at One Senior Place that uniquely qualify her for director,” said Don Kramer, founder and CEO of One Senior Place. “She brings internal experience, as well as youthful energy and a fresh perspective that will serve Brevard County well. Our mission at One Senior Place is to improve the aging experience for seniors in our community, and Angie is committed to making that happen."

To learn more about One Senior Place, go to www.OneSeniorPlace.com or call 321-751-6771.

One Sotheby’s International Realty honors leading producers

One Sotheby’s International Realty recently recognized its top office producers for Brevard County for the last year.

David Settgast

They include: David Settgast (Melbourne Beach office), Victoria Cherry-Stacy (Melbourne office), Kim Tillett (Cocoa Village office), Gail Fischer (Indialantic office) and Donna Ellis (Suntree office).

Victoria Cherry-Stacy

One Sotheby’s International Realty, which started in 2008, is a leading luxury real estate and development company on Florida’s East Coast.

Kim Tillett

It has 30 offices along the East Coast of Florida and 1,300 agents.

Gail Fischer

For more information, go to https://www.onesothebysrealty.com/

Donna Ellis

White named territory manager at Zoll Medical

Chris White recently was promoted to territory manager at Zoll Medical Corp.

Chris White

Zoll Medical was founded in 1980, and is named after Dr. Paul Zoll, whose pioneering work in cardiology and resuscitation earned him the nickname “The Father of Modern Electrophysiology.”

Its medical devices, software and related services diagnose and treat patients suffering from serious cardiopulmonary and respiratory conditions.

White has a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of North Florida.

He had previous positions with Home Health Care of Florida, SeniorBridge, Indian River Center and Clear Choice Health Care.

Launch Credit Union offers free 'Shred Days' events at branches

Launch Credit Union will host a series of free “Shred Days” at various Launch Credit Union branches.

Members of Launch CU and nonmembers are invited to stop by and have their papers shredded for free — up to five boxes at the following branches on select dates and times:

Friday, April 26, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.: South Daytona Branch, 2290 S. Ridgewood Ave.

Monday, April 29, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Orange City Branch, 2277 Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Wednesday, May 1, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.: West Melbourne Branch, 4301 Norfolk Parkway

Wednesday, May 1, 1 to 3 p.m.: Melbourne Wickham Branch, 2200 N. Wickham Road.

Friday, May 3, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Port St. John Branch, 7347 N. U.S. 1

Residents will be able to shred sensitive documents, including old bills and other items, which can help prevent identity fraud. Some items people may want to consider shredding include credit card statements, old checks, ATM receipts, bank statements and anything a thief can use to steal your identity. Participants should remove any plastic bags, plastic materials such as CDs and garbage prior to attending shred day.

These are drive-thru shred events. For safety reasons, everyone is asked to remain in their vehicles, and a Launch representative will come to their vehicle, and pick up their boxes or bags from their truck or back seat.

Established in 1963, Launch Credit Union is a full-service credit union, with 17 branches in Brevard and Volusia counties. Launch CU has $1.4 billion in assets, with 80,000 members. Membership is open to all who live, work, worship or attend school in Brevard, Volusia, Seminole, Orange, Flagler or Osceola.

For more information about Launch Credit Union, go to Launchcu.com or call 321-455-9400.

