Florida unemployment claim numbers up

WFTV.com News Staff,Staff
·1 min read

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The number of first-time unemployment claims increased last week in Florida, with an estimated 6,250 filed, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The estimate was up from a revised count of 5,408 claims during the week that ended March 30. Florida has averaged 5,874 weekly claims since the start of the year.

Florida had a 3.1% unemployment rate in February, the same as the previous two months.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

