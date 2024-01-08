Florida utility board to decide case involving Tampa Electric rate changes

In late October, Tampa Electric Co. filed a petition with the state asking that it be allowed to alter a step before deciding whether to increase rates.

The request raised a few eyebrows.

Opponents of the petition say if it’s granted, it would likely put a dent in the wallets of residential customers while offering relief to the company’s larger, industrial customers.

More than 100 Hillsborough County residents penned letters asking the Florida Public Service Commission — the state agency that oversees utility companies — to reject the request.

Barbara Toepke of Tampa wrote: “I bundle up in the winter to save heat and wear skimpy clothes in the summer to save air … please don’t let TECO charge citizens more and corporations less.”

In an email to the Tampa Bay Times, Tampa Electric denied that the request would disproportionally increase residents’ bills.

This week, rivals of the petition will have the chance to speak out against Tampa Electric’s request during a public meeting in which the state will either approve or deny it.

Here’s a breakdown of what Tampa Electric is proposing and how it may affect residents’ bills.

A look at the utility’s request

This all began in 2021 when Tampa Electric reached a settlement to raise customers’ base rates through this year, bringing the company $302 million in increased revenue. Tampa Electric said it needed that rate increase to modernize power stations, retire coal burning units and expand solar power.

To file for a rate increase, a utility has to complete a “minimum filing requirement.” Part of that is a required “cost of service” study, which distributes the cost of running a utility among its various customers — residential, industrial and commercial.

In its 2021 settlement, Tampa Electric agreed to transition to use an alternative cost of service study. The original study and the alternative study are two different ways to determine how costs are distributed among customers.

When Tampa Electric filed a request in late October, ahead of another expected rate increase later this year, they asked to be allowed to waive the use of the original study and only use the alternative study.

Bradley Marshall, a Florida attorney for Earthjustice, a national nonprofit environmental law group, said that alternate study will load more costs onto residential customers and spare larger industrial customers from higher bills.

In an email to the Times, Lauren Nieves, a spokesperson for Tampa Electric, said that’s not true.

Nieves said the utility only filed the petition to determine if it should use the alternate study or use the required study.

“We simply want to understand and conform with the (Public Service Commission’s) expectation,” Nieves said.

Tampa Electric said that using the alternate study would not increase the company’s revenue. When asked how much rates would increase using the alternative study for each customer class, Nieves said the ”question is not relevant at this time.”

While legal, Marshall said he has never seen a company try to waive the required cost of service study.

“TECO has obviously been thinking about this for a while,” Marshall said. “When I saw this petition, it was a surprise to me.”

What do bills look like now?

Brooke Ward, a senior organizer for Florida’s chapter of environmental nonprofit Food & Water Watch, said the state has become a “rubber stamp” for approving the wishes of utility companies. She pointed to a recent decision that allowed Duke Energy to recoup $92 million from customers to pay for Hurricane Idalia costs.

Ward has closely watched Tampa Electric’s rate changes for years. And according to her calculations, average rates have risen 62% over the past 5 years.

“Tampa Electric customers are paying some of the highest bills in the country,” she said “Because of the way that bills are structured, though, it’s not always clear.”

Nieves said that’s not true. She said Tampa Electric’s current rate ratio is “well below the U.S. national average.”

“Over the years, Tampa Electric’s rates have consistently fallen below or at the national average and among the lowest in Florida,” Nieves said.

The Times reviewed publicly available revenues reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration and found that Tampa Electric — which serves more than 800,000 customers in Hillsborough County and parts of Polk, Pasco and Pinellas counties — recently had some of the highest average residential bills in the nation.

Among utilities with more than 10,000 customers, Tampa Electric has been in the top 10 for the most expensive bills in the United States since May.

However, record hot temperatures could be a factor. Tampa had its hottest summer on record in 2023, as did other areas of Tampa Bay.

Other Florida utilities — like Duke Energy Florida and Florida Power & Light — were often not far behind. In June, Tampa Electric averaged the most expensive bill in the nation. That month, Duke Energy Florida was the second most costly.

“In Florida, we have state-created utility monopolies,” Ward said. “And if you want your power to be on, you have to pay their bills.”

How increased bills impact residents

Britani Silvera, 21, joined Ward’s affordable energy coalition shortly after transferring to the University of South Florida in Tampa in 2022.

“I have so many friends working two, three jobs just to be able to afford rent. The housing crisis and energy crisis go hand in hand,” she said. “I’ve seen my own rates go up and it’s very scary. You cannot be without AC.”

Many of the 133 letters sent by Hillsborough residents to the Public Service Commission echo Silvera’s concerns.

Patricia W. Hall, a retired teacher from Tampa, said her electric bills were the highest she’d ever seen last year.

Stephanie Wargo, who lives in Hillsborough County on a fixed income, said she can’t bear her heating and cooling costs.

Mary-Elizabeth Estrada of Lutz wrote that her utility bill doubled over the summer.

“The recent rate hikes have hit the families I know extremely hard,” Lora Karas of Tampa wrote.

What’s next?

On Dec. 28, Public Service Commission staff recommended that the regulatory body deny Tampa Electric’s request. The commission can still approve the petition despite this recommendation, and plans to make a final decision during its next meeting in Tallahassee on Wednesday.

Ward has already arranged for a bus to shuttle Hillsborough residents who want to speak publicly at the meeting.

“This will really determine how the next rate increase by TECO impacts (residents), and whether their bills are going to continue to be some of the highest in the nation,” Marshall said.