Ken Fisher Loses $93 Million as Broward Health Yanks Capital

(Bloomberg) -- Ken Fisher saw Broward Health system in south Florida pull $93 million it had invested with his firm in response to lewd comments he made earlier this month.

The board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to terminate its association with Fisher Investments and seek a new partner for its pension and investment assets. An array of pensions and firms have disclosed divesting almost $3.3 billion in the wake of Fisher’s remarks at an industry conference.

Broward board member Christopher Ure said many managers work in the space and the board would have a “prouder association” with another firm.

“I’m not easily shocked, to be honest,” Ure said at the meeting about Fisher’s remarks. “It was really over the top.”

