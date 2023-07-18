Florida's first tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies starts July 24. What to buy

Florida’s first of two upcoming tax-free weekends for back-to-school supplies and more is rapidly approaching.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida’s largest tax relief plan in history in May, providing Floridians with more than $2.7 billion in tax relief that touches on everything from the state’s typical tax-free holidays revolving around back-to-school supplies and disaster preparedness items, but also temporarily waving taxes on recreational items and children’s toys and permanent sales tax exemptions for baby and toddler necessities.

The first 14-day tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies runs between July 24 - Aug. 6, while the next one is set to happen during the first two weeks of January. Here’s what parents need to know to take advantage of those savings.

Florida back-to-school sales tax holidays

Florida will have two back-to-school sales tax holidays between July 24 – Aug. 6 and Jan. 1-14, 2024.

During the sales tax holiday period, the following items will be exempt:

Clothing, footwear and certain accessories . Clothing, footwear and accessories selling for $100 or less will be tax-exempt during those two weeks.

Certain school supplies . School supplies priced at $50 or less per item are tax-exempt.

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles . Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles priced at $30 or less are tax-exempt

Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories. Computers and related accessories priced at $1,500 or less are tax-exempt.

‘Freedom Summer’ sales tax holiday

The “Freedom Summer” sales tax holiday runs from May 29 to Sept. 4 and provides exemptions for admissions to music, sporting and cultural events, state park annual passes and fitness facilities. It also targets certain boating, water, camping, fishing, residential pool and general outdoor supplies, plus children’s athletic equipment and toys.

Admissions Live music events Live sporting events Movies Museums State parks Fairs Festivals More

Boating and water activity Canoes Kayaks Paddleboards Surfboards Life jackets Paddles Snorkels More

Camping Tents Sleeping bags Camping lanterns Camping stoves More

Fishing Rods and reels (as sets and individually) Tackle boxes Bait and tackle

General outdoor Bicycles Binoculars Sunglasses Sunscreen Outdoor gas and charcoal grills

Residential pool All residential pool and spa chemicals Individual residential pool and spa replacement parts, nets, filters, lights and covers

Children’s athletic equipment Consumer products with a sales price of $100 or less that are intended for kids 12 years old and younger.

Children’s toys Consumer products with a sales price of $75 or less that are intended for kids 12 years old and younger



Florida’s new permanent sales tax exemptions

Florida’s historic sales tax relief package includes permanent exemptions for baby and toddler needs such as:

Cribs

Playpens

Strollers

Child safety products

Diapers

Baby wipes

Bottles

Baby monitors

Bicycle child carrier seats and trailers

Baby exercisers

Changing tables and pads

Clothing and shoes for children under 5 years old.

The package also provides permanent exemptions for other items:

Oral hygiene products

Firearm safety devices

Firearm trigger locks and cables

Tools and equipment sales tax holiday

The tools and equipment sales tax holiday will take place between Sept. 2-8. Here’s what’s included:

Hand tools

Power tools

Power tool batteries

Work gloves

Safety glasses

Work boots

Tool belts

Toolboxes

Ladders

More

One-year exemption on gas stoves and Energy Star appliances

The tax relief package includes a one-year sales tax exemption on gas stoves and Energy Star appliances.

