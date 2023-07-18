Florida's first tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies starts July 24. What to buy
Florida’s first of two upcoming tax-free weekends for back-to-school supplies and more is rapidly approaching.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida’s largest tax relief plan in history in May, providing Floridians with more than $2.7 billion in tax relief that touches on everything from the state’s typical tax-free holidays revolving around back-to-school supplies and disaster preparedness items, but also temporarily waving taxes on recreational items and children’s toys and permanent sales tax exemptions for baby and toddler necessities.
The first 14-day tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies runs between July 24 - Aug. 6, while the next one is set to happen during the first two weeks of January. Here’s what parents need to know to take advantage of those savings.
Florida back-to-school sales tax holidays
Florida will have two back-to-school sales tax holidays between July 24 – Aug. 6 and Jan. 1-14, 2024.
During the sales tax holiday period, the following items will be exempt:
Clothing, footwear and certain accessories. Clothing, footwear and accessories selling for $100 or less will be tax-exempt during those two weeks.
Certain school supplies. School supplies priced at $50 or less per item are tax-exempt.
Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles. Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles priced at $30 or less are tax-exempt
Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories. Computers and related accessories priced at $1,500 or less are tax-exempt.
‘Freedom Summer’ sales tax holiday
The “Freedom Summer” sales tax holiday runs from May 29 to Sept. 4 and provides exemptions for admissions to music, sporting and cultural events, state park annual passes and fitness facilities. It also targets certain boating, water, camping, fishing, residential pool and general outdoor supplies, plus children’s athletic equipment and toys.
Admissions
Live music events
Live sporting events
Movies
Museums
State parks
Fairs
Festivals
More
Boating and water activity
Canoes
Kayaks
Paddleboards
Surfboards
Life jackets
Paddles
Snorkels
More
Camping
Tents
Sleeping bags
Camping lanterns
Camping stoves
More
Fishing
Rods and reels (as sets and individually)
Tackle boxes
Bait and tackle
General outdoor
Bicycles
Binoculars
Sunglasses
Sunscreen
Outdoor gas and charcoal grills
Residential pool
All residential pool and spa chemicals
Individual residential pool and spa replacement parts, nets, filters, lights and covers
Children’s athletic equipment
Consumer products with a sales price of $100 or less that are intended for kids 12 years old and younger.
Children’s toys
Consumer products with a sales price of $75 or less that are intended for kids 12 years old and younger
Florida’s new permanent sales tax exemptions
Florida’s historic sales tax relief package includes permanent exemptions for baby and toddler needs such as:
Cribs
Playpens
Strollers
Child safety products
Diapers
Baby wipes
Bottles
Baby monitors
Bicycle child carrier seats and trailers
Baby exercisers
Changing tables and pads
Clothing and shoes for children under 5 years old.
The package also provides permanent exemptions for other items:
Oral hygiene products
Firearm safety devices
Firearm trigger locks and cables
Tools and equipment sales tax holiday
The tools and equipment sales tax holiday will take place between Sept. 2-8. Here’s what’s included:
Hand tools
Power tools
Power tool batteries
Work gloves
Safety glasses
Work boots
Tool belts
Toolboxes
Ladders
More
One-year exemption on gas stoves and Energy Star appliances
The tax relief package includes a one-year sales tax exemption on gas stoves and Energy Star appliances.
This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida's tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies starts July 24