Florida's Premier Cruise & Travel Expo from All Aboard Travel and Travel Leaders Vacation Center Returns for 2023

4 min read

Travelers are invited to meet with top cruise and vacation suppliers, and book their dream vacation

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Aboard Travel, a Travel Leaders Vacation Center and Southwest Florida's premier cruise and tour package travel agency, has announced the dates for its popular Cruise & Travel Expo 2023.

This year's expo, featuring representatives from the leading ocean and river cruises, resorts and tour companies, will take place January 18 from 1:00-4:30 EST at The Crowne Plaza Fort Myers at Bell Tower Shops (13051 Bell Tower Drive, Fort Myers, FL). Admission to the expo is free.

Hosted by All Aboard Travel and Travel Leaders Vacation Center, the Cruise & Travel Expo gives consumers insider access to representatives from travel authorities. Whether they are looking for a land, river or sea vacation, the Cruise & Travel Expo is the source for Southwest Floridians to dream and take action on their next vacation.

"Travelers want to have access to a wide variety of information, but it needs to be from the experts," said Sharon Concepcion, Vice President, Leisure Operations of All Aboard Travel and Travel Leaders Vacation Center. "At the Cruise & Travel Expo, not only can they meet with representatives from cruise lines and resorts, but they also have the support of All Aboard Travel and Travel Leaders Vacation Center to be able to make the right decision on their next vacation. The human touch in travel is incredibly important, and this event brings human expertise—not a machine—to these travelers."

Representatives of some of the top cruise and tour companies will offer that expertise to those at the Cruise & Tour Expo with 20-minute presentations that go in-depth on their offerings. This represents a rare chance for travelers to interact directly with these travel experts, and get inspired to try their products in the future. Seating at these presentations is first-come, first-served.

Attendees will also be able to take advantage of special expo-only discounts on many types of travel packages. And they can register for a chance to win a five-night stay at Riu Palace Costa Mujeres, courtesy of Funjet Vacations. The prize drawing will take place on January 25, 2023 and the winner will be notified.

"We welcome experienced and novice travelers to the Cruise & Tour Expo," Concepcion said. "Take the opportunity to speak with our suppliers—thanks to All Aboard Travel and Travel Leaders Vacation Center's strong relationships, the best of the best in cruise, resort and tours will be in Fort Myers on January 18. They would love to tell everyone about their products, and we will be happy to make those vacation dreams a reality."

For additional information, contact All Aboard Travel at 800.741.1770 or visit AllAboardTravel.com.

About All Aboard Travel

All Aboard Travel is a premier cruise and tour package agency providing clients with the best value when cruising and traveling to destinations worldwide. All Aboard Travel offers exclusive value-focused cruise packages that typically include reduced airfare with pre- and post- land programs, often featuring hotels, tours and ground transportation. All Aboard Travel's experts specialize in coordinating for a wide range of travel needs. All Aboard Travel has been in business for more than 30 years.

About Travel Leaders Vacation Center

Travel Leaders Vacation Center, part of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group, is a unified collection of wholly-owned agencies primarily located in the Eastern United States comprised of 11 leisure agencies, including Travel Time in York and Lancaster, Pa.; Travel Place in Manassas, Va. and Potomac, Md.; S and K Travel in Knoxville, Tenn. and Roswell, Ga.; Williamsburg Travel Management in Charleston, SC and Vidalia, Ga.; Springdale Travel in Mobile, Ala. and Pensacola, Fla.; and Marz Travel in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Other wholly-owned Travel Leaders agencies that have adopted the 'A Travel Leaders Vacation Center' tag line include SinglesCruise.com in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., All Aboard Travel in Ft. Myers, Fla., CruCon Cruise Outlet in the Lakes Region of NH; Cruise Specialists in Seattle, and Student Tours in Mobile, Ala. Travel Leaders Vacation Centers are also members of Travel Leaders Network.

CONTACT:
Berit Griffin
bgriffin@travelleaders.com
651-442-5173

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/floridas-premier-cruise--travel-expo-from-all-aboard-travel-and-travel-leaders-vacation-center-returns-for-2023-301718502.html

SOURCE All Aboard Travel

