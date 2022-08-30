U.S. markets closed

Floss Picks Market to record USD 173.22 Mn growth --Driven by increasing recommendations from dental experts to maintain oral hygiene

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Floss Picks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 173.22 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Here

Floss Picks Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio
The global dental floss market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. Most large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in the regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. Low product differentiation has intensified the competition in the market in focus. The competition in the market in focus is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The report identifies BAMBO EARTH LLC, Colgate Palmolive Co., Dr. Wild and Co. AG, Grinnatural Inc., M C Schiffer GmbH, PERFECT GROUP CORP. LTD., Peri dent Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pesitro Healthcare Products Co.Ltd., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Shandong YHT Supply Chain Management Co. Ltd., Shanghai Grow Win Eco Products Co. Ltd., Sunstar Suisse SA, The Humble Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Zhejiang NetSun Co. Ltd. as some of the major market participants. Although the increasing recommendations from dental experts to maintain oral hygiene will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of substitute products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global floss picks market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The disposable floss picks segment generates the maximum revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the increase in the demand for convenient dental care products worldwide.

  • Geography

North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 38% of the global market share. The rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of oral care and the availability of innovative products are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our floss picks market report covers the following areas:

Floss Picks Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the floss picks market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the floss picks market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Floss Picks Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist floss picks market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the floss picks market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the floss picks market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of floss picks market vendors

Related Reports:

Floss Picks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 173.22 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.42

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BAMBO EARTH LLC, Colgate Palmolive Co., Dr. Wild and Co. AG, Grinnatural Inc., M C Schiffer GmbH, PERFECT GROUP CORP. LTD., Peri dent Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pesitro Healthcare Products Co.Ltd., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Shandong YHT Supply Chain Management Co. Ltd., Shanghai Grow Win Eco Products Co. Ltd., Sunstar Suisse SA, The Humble Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Zhejiang NetSun Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Disposable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Reusable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BAMBO EARTH LLC

  • 10.4 Dr. Wild and Co. AG

  • 10.5 M C Schiffer GmbH

  • 10.6 PERFECT GROUP CORP. LTD.

  • 10.7 Peri dent Ltd.

  • 10.8 Perrigo Co. Plc

  • 10.9 Pesitro Healthcare Products Co.Ltd.

  • 10.10 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

  • 10.11 The Humble Co.

  • 10.12 The Procter and Gamble Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/floss-picks-market-to-record-usd-173-22-mn-growth-driven-by-increasing-recommendations-from-dental-experts-to-maintain-oral-hygiene-301612540.html

SOURCE Technavio

