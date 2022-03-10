U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

FLOSUM REPORTS RECORD GROWTH IN 2021, SETS SIGHTS ON ENHANCED DEVSECOPS IN 2022

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">DevSecOps Leader Continues Strong Push into Financial, Healthcare and Government Sectors</span>

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flosum, a leading DevSecOps release management platform built on Salesforce, today announced record growth for 2022. The company's revenues jumped by 102 percent in 2021 over the previous year, attributed primarily to its product expansion and high customer retention.

www.flosum.com (PRNewsfoto/Flosum)

"We continue to serve the needs of our core customer base and address new customer needs by anticipating areas within software development that need to be more fully integrated into organizations, which has led us to product innovation and an increase in security integrations," said Girish Jashnani, CEO of Flosum. "We saw major growth last year with the increased adoption of our release management platform within the Salesforce ecosystem as well as the successful launch of our companion backup recovery and migration product."

With this product launch and three product release updates in 2021, Flosum successfully reached its product milestones for the year with numerous accolades along the way. Flosum earned recognition in the 2021 Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards, winning the Innovation Award in the Trailblazer category.

Key to the company's success is its focus on customer success. Flosum maintains a 117 percent net retention rate with its customers, significantly higher than the industry average. In 2021, new Flosum customers included Turnitin, DHI Group and The Hotels Network, among many others. Flosum also works with many government agencies in partnership with Accenture, Carahsoft Technology Corp and other firms, including the addition of Capgemini Government Solutions, KPMG Australia, Accenture India and Booz Allen Hamilton last year. While customer applications of its DevOps platform vary, most use Flosum to simplify the development process.

In addition to new customers and partners, Flosum's growth came from existing customers who expanded their use of the platform for increased developer productivity and enhanced integrations. Numerous new customer stories on the company's website provide details on Flosum deployments and their overall ROI.

International expansion into growing markets, such as Europe and Asia, also spurred growth. Flosum's sales in 2021 marked the third year in a row that the company experienced record growth. Year-over-year growth is further underscored by the company's doubling from the first half of the year to the second. The company anticipates this trend will continue.

Flosum also spent 2021 shoring up its growing team, adding new management in sales and partner management as follows: Tom Polivka - VP of Sales and Ron Dunagan – VP of Partners. Each brings decades of experience in the technology industry and within government and SaaS/Salesforce sectors. The company currently has nearly a dozen open positions and plans to continue hiring throughout the year.

Jashnani continued, "The evolution of Flosum matches the evolution of DevOps. It's all about integration and efficiency. Over the past year, we have fully embraced our category as DevSecOps and will focus significantly on new security offerings in the coming year. Security is so essential to our identity that we have updated our company branding to reflect this more holistic view of the development process."

About Flosum

Flosum is a leading end-to-end secure DevSecOps, Data Management and Data Protection platform, built 100% natively to Salesforce. Our mission is to enable IT leaders to manage the cloud with confidence and empower developers to innovate. Enterprises around the world use the company's platform to accelerate digital transformation by making the release process fast and easy, increase developer productivity and remain secure and compliant. For more information, visit www.flosum.com.

Salesforce and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flosum-reports-record-growth-in-2021-sets-sights-on-enhanced-devsecops-in-2022-301500351.html

SOURCE Flosum

