Flotek Industries Announces Earnings Schedule For Q3 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced the Company's schedule for releasing its third quarter 2021 results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Flotek Industries, Inc.)
Flotek Industries, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Flotek Industries, Inc.)

In a press release to be issued after market close on Monday, November 8, 2021, Flotek will release its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The Company will host its earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 9 a.m. CST (10 a.m. EST).

To participate in the call, participants should access the webcast on www.flotekind.com under the Investor Relations section or dial 1-844-835-9986 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About Flotek

Flotek Industries, Inc. creates solutions to reduce the environmental impact of energy on air, water, land and people. A technology-driven, specialty green chemistry and data company, Flotek helps customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets improve their Environmental, Social, and Governance performance. Flotek's Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets high-quality cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing products for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use. Additionally, Flotek empowers the energy industry to maximize the value of their hydrocarbon streams and improve return on invested capital through its real-time data platforms and green chemistry technologies. Flotek serves downstream, midstream, and upstream customers, both domestic and international. Flotek is a publicly traded company headquartered in Houston, Texas, and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK." For additional information, please visit www.flotekind.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) regarding Flotek Industries, Inc.'s business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Words such as will, continue, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, seeks, estimates and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements in this press release. Although forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the good faith judgment of management, such statements can only be based on facts and factors currently known to management. Consequently, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes discussed in the forward-looking statements. Further information about the risks and uncertainties that may impact the Company are set forth in the Company's most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K (including, without limitation, in the "Risk Factors" section thereof), and in the Company's other SEC filings and publicly available documents. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this press release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flotek-industries-announces-earnings-schedule-for-q3-2021-results-301413589.html

SOURCE Flotek Industries, Inc.

