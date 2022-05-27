FLOTTMAN COMPANY EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM

With the additions of Timothy Ackeret and Ellis Edwards II Flottman Company enhances their managerial leadership to coincide with company growth.

Cincinnati, Ohio - Northern Kentucky, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flottman Company continues their growth trajectory as a premier manufacturer of miniature folded printed literature leaflets for the pharmaceutical, medical device, nutraceutical, pet care and consumer package good markets. As a woman owned, WBENC certified, third generation, family business, Flottman Company continues to be an innovative thought leader in the printing and manufacturing industries. With the addition of Timothy Ackeret as Quality Assurance Manager and Ellis Edwards II as Production Supervisor Flottman Company adds years of managerial experience, quality expertise and production management to the leadership team.

Sue Steller, President and Co-Owner said, “…that by adding these two leaders to our management team, we augment our ability to improve production and quality by enabling them to take an immediate role in their field of expertise. Their unique perspectives, based on their vast variety of experiences will also assist in our quest for growth via their input and activation of our strategic plan.”

Timothy Ackeret joins Flottman Company after previously serving twelve years as Assistant Quality Assurance Manager of Medical Device for Best Sanitizers of Walton, Kentucky. During his tenure, Ackeret trained and oversaw cGMP pharmaceutical and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) compliance. Ackeret created, validated and maintained protocols for SOPs, performance instructions and testing procedures. He also established and maintained quality management systems for 21 CFR210, 21 CFR211, 21 CFR220, ISO9001 and ISO13485 certifications. Ackeret earned his degree in Electrical Engineering from Cincinnati State Community and Technical College and received multiple leadership certifications from Gateway Community College. He is also a United States Navy veteran. Ackeret’s diverse knowledge of quality assurance processes, procedures and techniques will immediately enable him to become a valuable contributor to the quality team.

Ellis Edward II comes to Flottman Company via the closing of Cincinnati’s One Touchpoint printshop earlier this year. Edwards functioned as Bindery Manager with One Touchpoint for 18 years overseeing all aspects of production. Prior to his time at One Touchpoint, Edwards worked in the printing, bindery and production management trades for twenty years performing maintenance, operations and management duties. His abilities to supervise a production team will establish a basis for which he will easily transition into his role with Flottman Company. Historically, his focus on machine maintenance and repair will provide a new element of performance acuity for the plant.

Flottman Company’s addition of these leaders will enable the current management team to continue their growth focus. The diversity of experiences and skill sets these two gentlemen bring to the table, will complement the leadership team and provide unique perspectives to ideally improve performance and production.

About the Flottman Company: www.FlottmanCo.com

Flottman Company: www.FlottmanCo.com – Flottman Company is a privately held, family-owned, 100-year young print manufacturing facility headquartered in Northern Kentucky. Flottman Company is a Certified Woman’s Business Enterprise in its third generation of family leadership. Flottman specializes in commercial printing, the production of miniature folded and printed pharmaceutical literature and digital marketing. Flottman Company: One Company, Many Solutions is also home to FUSIONWRX Inc (Marketing Specialists) and Rxperts Group (Complete Pharmaceutical Packaging Solutions.) Flottman Company is a registered WBENC Company. www.FlottmanCo.com.

